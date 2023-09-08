Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues

Lich is facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 08, 2023
  • News Analysis

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber  two of the most well-known faces of the Freedom Convoy — enters day four today in Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to strict COVID-19 restrictions.

An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officer who responded to the Freedom Convoy protests in an intelligence capacity is expected to testify today.

The judge presiding over the trial expressed her disapproval with the prosecution's attempt to add more evidence during day four of the trial. She admitted that it compromises the defence's ability to respond.

You can watch a full recap of day three of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.

Canada News Analysis
