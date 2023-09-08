Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues

E-transfer (Canada):

The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny.

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — two of the most well-known faces of the Freedom Convoy — enters day four today in Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Local resident shows support for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber outside of the Ottawa Courthouse. Day 4 of their trial is underway.



More at https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr @rkraychik pic.twitter.com/dz1NhyxYie — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 8, 2023

An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officer who responded to the Freedom Convoy protests in an intelligence capacity is expected to testify today.

Day 4 of the Chris Barber/Tamara Lich trial is underway; expecting an Ottawa Police Service officer who operated in an intelligence capacity with respect to surveiling the Freedom Convoy to be called as a witness for the prosecution.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 8, 2023

The judge presiding over the trial expressed her disapproval with the prosecution's attempt to add more evidence during day four of the trial. She admitted that it compromises the defence's ability to respond.

Judge says three times she "is very unhappy" w/the Crown's attempt to introduce new evidence on day 4, adds that it should've been done "long before" the trial's beginning, and that it compromises disclosure and the defense's ability to prepare/respond.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 8, 2023

You can watch a full recap of day three of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.