Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues
Lich is facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — two of the most well-known faces of the Freedom Convoy — enters day four today in Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Local resident shows support for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber outside of the Ottawa Courthouse. Day 4 of their trial is underway.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 8, 2023
More at https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr @rkraychik pic.twitter.com/dz1NhyxYie
An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officer who responded to the Freedom Convoy protests in an intelligence capacity is expected to testify today.
Day 4 of the Chris Barber/Tamara Lich trial is underway; expecting an Ottawa Police Service officer who operated in an intelligence capacity with respect to surveiling the Freedom Convoy to be called as a witness for the prosecution.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 8, 2023
The judge presiding over the trial expressed her disapproval with the prosecution's attempt to add more evidence during day four of the trial. She admitted that it compromises the defence's ability to respond.
Judge says three times she "is very unhappy" w/the Crown's attempt to introduce new evidence on day 4, adds that it should've been done "long before" the trial's beginning, and that it compromises disclosure and the defense's ability to prepare/respond.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 8, 2023
You can watch a full recap of day three of the trial below:
