Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 30

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 30 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

As explained by Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik, during yesterday's proceedings, "Eric Granger, Lich's co-counsel, asked Justice Heather Perkins-McVey to reject a pending Carter application from the Crown. A Carter application, if approved by a judge, allows incriminating evidence against one co-defendant to be attributed to other co-defendants."

"Granger said the evidence provided by the prosecution, which ended its arguments last week, failed to fulfill the criteria required for a successful Carter application," added Kraychik.

Watch a full recap of yesterday's proceedings:

Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below:

Even with a prestigious and powerful position (i.e. judge, high-profile prosecutor, esteemed defense attorney), there's really nothing glamorous about work within the Ottawa Courthouse. Whether it be the building itself or the clientele, so to speak, it's just not that refined. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 29, 2023

Day 30 Chris Barber/Tamara Lich trial update: Dispute over the prosecution's Carter application - which would apply a framework of conspiracy to the trial if accepted by the judge - continues as defence teams say evidence contradicts Crown's framing.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA pic.twitter.com/tWZNNxlZsV — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 29, 2023

During the Freedom Convoy, Barber told protesters that law enforcement from "all over Ontario" were "doing an amazing job", he urged supporters to praise police, "Give him a pat on the back, give him a handshake, tell him he's doing an awesome job."https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 29, 2023

A Carter application, if approved by a judge, applies a framework of criminal conspiracy upon co-defendants in pursuit of a "common unlawful design", which allows all judge or jury to view any criminal act by any co-defendant as applicable to all co-defendants as co-conspirators. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 29, 2023

Magas is challenging the Crown's Carter application submission, which, if approved by the judge, would allow for attribution of all incriminating evidence against either Barber or Lich to be applied to both. https://t.co/Hh8q1lFhD3https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 29, 2023