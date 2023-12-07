Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 33

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 33 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

As explained by Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik, during proceedings on day 32, "The Crown and defence team continued their dispute over the prosecution's Carter application."

"A Carter application, if accepted by the judge, would allow for incriminating evidence against one defendant to be applied to the other, too. An accepted Carter application applies a framework of conspiracy to the defendants, and accepts a claim by the Crown that both defendants entered into a conspiracy or agreement to commit criminal acts," added Kraychik.

Kraychik also explained that the defence teams are "arguing that the Freedom Convoy was a decentralized series of protests and protesters, and that the portion of it linked to the defendants was both 'peaceful' and 'lawful.'"

Watch a full recap of the proceedings from day 32:

Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Follow along below:

The Crown previously claimed that the defendants' lack of advocacy for the Freedom Convoy demonstrators to leave and go home is evidence of a "common unlawful design"; Magas says the defendants had no positive obligation to make any such request/demand. https://t.co/NdDy8KVqWU — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) December 7, 2023