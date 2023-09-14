Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day eight

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day eight today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Day 8 of the Tamara Lich/Chris Barber trial; I was informed that the defense will play video of Brian Peckford's speech at the Freedom Convoy. He is a former MP and someone who helped craft the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.https://t.co/TWDiMnkkE8 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 14, 2023

The defence is expected to show video of a Freedom Convoy speech by former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford.

Brian Peckford's Freedom Convoy speech included claims that the federal government was violating rights consecrated in the CCRF via its COVID-19 operation; as someone who helped compose the CCRF, Peckford's remarks may have weight with the judge.https://t.co/TWDiMnkkE8 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 14, 2023

A video clip of former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford saying, "Hold the line" was played by the defence.

Defense played a TikTok video of Brian Peckford saying, "Hold the line!", alongside Chris Barber. The judge is familiar with Peckford, in contrast with one of the prosecutors saying, "I've never seen [Peckford] in my life."https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 14, 2023

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik provided a quick update from outside the courthouse.

Defence played a TikTok video of Brian Peckford - who helped draft the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and former MP - with Barber saying, “Hold the line.”https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/Fzwbsja8v6 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 14, 2023

