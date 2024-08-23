LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial nears conclusion

The longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history continues as Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returns to court.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 23, 2024
  • News Analysis

The drawn-out trial of Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber is set to resume this morning as two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy return to court in Ottawa.

Lich and Barber have been charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for their roles in the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa in early 2022.

The defence is expected to continue its closing arguments today in a legal battle that began after Lich was arrested in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy.

Rebel News journalist David Menzies is on the ground at the courthouse in Ottawa and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

News Analysis Canada Tamara Lich Tamara Lich Trial
