LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues in Ottawa

The drawn-out trial of Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber is set to resume this morning as two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy return to court in Ottawa.

Lich and Barber have been charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for their roles in the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa in early 2022.

The Crown finally wrapped up its closing arguments last week in a legal saga that began for Lich approximately two-and-a-half years ago after her first arrest during the Freedom Convoy.

Today's proceedings are expected to begin with submissions from Barber's lawyer Diane Magas as both sides eye the conclusion of the trial.

Mark Joseph, senior litigation counsel at the Canadian charity The Democracy Fund, will be providing live coverage of today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

3/ She turns to the Carter application. With respect to unlawful assembly, she says the Crown is suggesting there is an agreement between the defendants here. She reminds the Court of case law re: G20 protests - the law should allow for peaceful assembly. The offence of unlawful… — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) August 19, 2024

2/ Court is in session again. Ms. Magas rises to continue her submissions on behalf of Barber.



She references the “thumbs up” her client gave to honking a mentioned by the Crown. She shows a still of Barber’s “thumbs up.” She then shows the video. She says he says “hello,… — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) August 19, 2024