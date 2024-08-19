LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues in Ottawa

The longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history continues today in Ottawa as Tamara Lich and Chris Barber return to court.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 19, 2024
  • News Analysis

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
The drawn-out trial of Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber is set to resume this morning as two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy return to court in Ottawa.

Lich and Barber have been charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for their roles in the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa in early 2022.

The Crown finally wrapped up its closing arguments last week in a legal saga that began for Lich approximately two-and-a-half years ago after her first arrest during the Freedom Convoy.

Today's proceedings are expected to begin with submissions from Barber's lawyer Diane Magas as both sides eye the conclusion of the trial.

Mark Joseph, senior litigation counsel at the Canadian charity The Democracy Fund, will be providing live coverage of today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

News Analysis Canada Tamara Lich Tamara Lich Trial
