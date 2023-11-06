LIVE UPDATES: Nurse Amy Hamm faces cross-examination over 'two genders' statement

Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 19 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.

Two members of the public, who had never been patients of the accused, lodged a complaint with the BCCNM over an 'I [heart] J.K. Rowling' billboard from 2020. The famed Harry Potter author is also an advocate for women and children.

"A friend and I put up this billboard [...] and that's what spurred members of the public to complain to the college. When they found out I was a nurse, they accused me being transphobic and said that 'I would not be safe" to care for trans or 'gender-diverse' patients," Hamm told Megyn Kelly on her program earlier this year.

In November 2020, the regulatory body launched an investigation and subsequently compiled a 332-page report, mostly composed of social media posts and statements by the nurse.

The BCCNM initially claimed Hamm disseminated "medically inaccurate information," before dropping that charge in June 2022.

In the most recent charge issued by the board, they allege the nurse "[…] made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [between approximately July 2018 and March 2021] as a nurse or nurse educator" across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media.

Hamm told Rebel News that following the complaint, she received tens of thousands of messages that threatened her with hate and abuse. "I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate actually is," she said.

"Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle that comes our way," posted Hamm on her X feed October 25.

"Funny how I’m allowed to work despite their accusations that my off-duty conduct makes me unsafe," she previously posted on X.

Follow along with updates from Drea Humphrey below:

The 19th day of prosecution of nurse Amy Hamm, whose speech related to the advocacy for safe spaces for women and children has been labelled discriminatory to transgender by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives has reconvened.

The quasi-judicial trial has picked up right where it left off on Friday; the middle of Hamm's testimony. One of two sharp lawyers representing Hamm thanks to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is asking Hamm direct questions.

On Friday, Hamm gave shocking testimony to why advocacy for same sex spaces for women and children is not transphobic.



Read about the male trans identifying baby rapist, mother slayer & women's rape shelter appropriators she discussed

Bildy just asked Hamm to finish speaking to the intent and purpose behind some of the many tweets her licensing body combed through in order to hunt for allegedly transphobic statements.



Below is one of the threads in question.

Kayla "Busty" Lemieux just made mention in Hamm's hearing.



Hamm just discussed how the once trans identifying male teacher who taught while wearing massive prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples while teaching, has ditched that identity for now.

… women literally being caged in a prison with rapist and pedophiles. I think that’s far more egregious than you know, using humor in tweet to draw attention to, what's happening.

And does the state of the discourse.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

Bildy asks if discourse between the activist groups on Twitter affect her online tone.



Hamm: Yes, that is also a huge part because, as we've seen with JK Rolling and even myself, it's an extremely abusive discourse. Often, if you challenge tenants of gender ideology…

8. … you will be subject to harassment and abuse … it's happened to myself…

I mean, that's also why I'm here. Anonymous complainants trying to make me lose my job because they disagree with my political views. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

Nurse Hamm's testimony cont'd:



I just feel that I am a principled person and I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I ignored what I see happening and I ignored these harms.



I just, I couldn't do that. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

Hamm's testimony cont'd:



Before I started doing any of this very few people were aware of what was going on and it's at the point now where I do get messages of support from people in Canada and all around the world either saying… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

Hamm cont'd



… thank you for raising attention to this I had no idea, or thank you for standing up and using your name because now I feel less afraid to stand up and say that I think this is wrong. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

Hamm cont'd



Hamm describes a time she’s saw a female nurse unintentionally miss-gender a trans women result in violence against her.



“This female nurse was then punched in the face by the patient over an accidental misgendering.” — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

Hamm testimony cont'd:



Even in the latest nursing contract that the BC Nurses union had ratified, it includes, forcing employers to put gender inclusive signage on all of the washrooms in the hospital. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

14. … I think that if you have women who are fearing male violence or have a history of assault that that could be very intimidating for women. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

15. Bildy’s questions for Hamm have concluded.



Findlay reads an excerpt from the college's latest citation (aka. Charge) against Ms. Amy Hamm.

16. Findlay reads an excerpt from the college’s latest citation (aka. Charge) against Ms. Amy Hamm.



Hamm is accused of making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people” online in 2018-21 while identifying herself as a nurse. pic.twitter.com/bBmNY0JOSH — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

Findlay: Are you telling me that the patients you saw directly in healthcare, the trans patients you saw, were not greater proportion than is true of the general population? Hamm: No … as I mentioned it's a vulnerable and marginalized population…



Hamm: No … as I mentioned it's a vulnerable and marginalized population… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

18. … which also puts people at risk of mental illness and we also know that some trans persons have other mental health issues going along with

suicide, suicidal feelings so, I would say it's at the very least … it would be higher in psychiatry. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

19. Findlay asks Hamm whether or not she’s seen certain harms to a “cisgender”woman (in other words, a woman) while working.



Hamm: Yes. I have seen harms however, I am concerned about describing somethings because I don't want to violate patients confidentiality. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

20.Findlay: You’re unable to describe a harm to a cisgender woman without violating patient confidentiality.



Hamm: Well, that's correct because I have seen biological women being harmed by self ID policies in hospital and I do not believe that there's a way that i can describe… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

21. … what I've seen without potentially, you know this hearing is very public and I would be worried that the situation I'm describing would contain identifiable information. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

22. Findlay asks Hamm how often she’s seen such harms to “cisgender” women.



Hamm: There would also be a spectrum of harms and the instance that I'm talking about is something very egregious and, you know an actual crime that occurred… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

23. … but in terms of knowing how many women felt unsafe or felt devalued or dehumanized, I think that these are the sorts of harms that women will very likely experience in hospital, when they're referred to as breastfeeders, pregnant people… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

24. … and I don't know how to measure that because nobody is tracking these sorts of things…



I've just heard from many women that they do feel dehumanized and it is their concern. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

25. Hamm’s cross examination cont’d:



I think a lot of women are terrified of even speaking out when they have these concerns in healthcare because they know, they see that women who say, I disagree with this, will be labeled as hateful transphobic bigots… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

26. … so l have heard from a lot of women that there's a culture of fear.

And that they feel as though they don't have a voice and they don't even have the ability to speak out… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

27. .. and because I don't advocate my views at work I haven't had patients coming and telling me that they are made uncomfortable by these policies because they don't know that I hold that position. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

28. Hamm’s cross examination cont’d.



Hamm: Why would women feel free to express these concerns in the current cultural climate where women who do express these concerns are shouted down, called bigots, and threatened with violence?



Findlay: Thank you. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

29. Findlay asks questions about Hamm publicizing that she was a nurse and how she’s now largely stopped doing so.



Hamm: You know this is clearly what's the issue and I don't, l've never relied upon the fact that I am a nurse to give credence to my opinions… — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023