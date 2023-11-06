LIVE UPDATES: Nurse Amy Hamm faces cross-examination over 'two genders' statement
The British Columbia nurse is expected to face cross-examination on day 19 of her disciplinary hearing linked to a billboard supporting author J.K. Rowling's position on gender ideology.
Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 19 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.
Two members of the public, who had never been patients of the accused, lodged a complaint with the BCCNM over an 'I [heart] J.K. Rowling' billboard from 2020. The famed Harry Potter author is also an advocate for women and children.
"A friend and I put up this billboard [...] and that's what spurred members of the public to complain to the college. When they found out I was a nurse, they accused me being transphobic and said that 'I would not be safe" to care for trans or 'gender-diverse' patients," Hamm told Megyn Kelly on her program earlier this year.
In November 2020, the regulatory body launched an investigation and subsequently compiled a 332-page report, mostly composed of social media posts and statements by the nurse.
The BCCNM initially claimed Hamm disseminated "medically inaccurate information," before dropping that charge in June 2022.
In the most recent charge issued by the board, they allege the nurse "[…] made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [between approximately July 2018 and March 2021] as a nurse or nurse educator" across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media.
Hamm told Rebel News that following the complaint, she received tens of thousands of messages that threatened her with hate and abuse. "I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate actually is," she said.
"Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle that comes our way," posted Hamm on her X feed October 25.
"Funny how I’m allowed to work despite their accusations that my off-duty conduct makes me unsafe," she previously posted on X.
Follow along with updates from Drea Humphrey below:
1. The 19th day of prosecution of nurse Amy Hamm (@preta_6 ), whose speech related to the advocacy for safe spaces for women and children has been labelled discriminatory to transgender by the @BCnursemidwife has reconvened. https://t.co/8KLdAINvxy— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
2. The quasi-judicial trial has picked up right where it left off on Friday; the middle of Hamm’s testimony.@LDBildy, one of two sharp lawyers representing Hamm thanks to the @JCCFCanada is asking Hamm direct questions. pic.twitter.com/WB9tk9zWc0— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
3. On Friday, Hamm (@preta_6) gave shocking testimony to why advocacy for same sex spaces for women and children is not transphobic.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Read about the male trans identifying baby rapist, mother slayer & women’s rape shelter appropriators she discussed below https://t.co/roioGoeMi2
4. Bildy just asked Hamm to finish speaking to the intent and purpose behind some of the many tweets her licensing body combed through in order to hunt for allegedly transphobic statements.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Below is one of the threads in question. https://t.co/yGCarCnlc1
5. Kayla “Busty” Lemieux just made mention in Hamm’s hearing.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm just discussed how the once trans identifying male teacher who taught while wearing massive prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples while teaching, has ditched that identity for now.https://t.co/pDiQm0ghgn
… women literally being caged in a prison with rapist and pedophiles. I think that’s far more egregious than you know, using humor in tweet to draw attention to, what's happening.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
And does the state of the discourse.”
7. Bildy asks if discourse between the activist groups on Twitter affect her online tone.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: Yes, that is also a huge part because, as we've seen with JK Rolling and even myself, it's an extremely abusive discourse. Often, if you challenge tenants of gender ideology…
8. … you will be subject to harassment and abuse … it's happened to myself…— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
I mean, that's also why I'm here. Anonymous complainants trying to make me lose my job because they disagree with my political views.
9. Nurse Hamm’s testimony cont’d:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
I just feel that I am a principled person and I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I ignored what I see happening and I ignored these harms.
I just, I couldn't do that.
10. Hamm’s testimony cont’d:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Before I started doing any of this very few people were aware of what was going on and it's at the point now where I do get messages of support from people in Canada and all around the world either saying…
11. Hamm cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
… thank you for raising attention to this I had no idea, or thank you for standing up and using your name because now I feel less afraid to stand up and say that I think this is wrong.
12. Hamm cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm describes a time she’s saw a female nurse unintentionally miss-gender a trans women result in violence against her.
“This female nurse was then punched in the face by the patient over an accidental misgendering.”
13.Hamm testimony cont’d:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Even in the latest nursing contract that the BC Nurses union had ratified, it includes, forcing employers to put gender inclusive signage on all of the washrooms in the hospital.
14. … I think that if you have women who are fearing male violence or have a history of assault that that could be very intimidating for women.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
15. Bildy’s questions for Hamm have concluded.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm is now being cross examined by the college’s blue haired, self proclaimed “old white cisgender queer” activist lawyer, Barbara Findlay. pic.twitter.com/7R9gsZrBrl
16. Findlay reads an excerpt from the college’s latest citation (aka. Charge) against Ms. Amy Hamm.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm is accused of making “discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people” online in 2018-21 while identifying herself as a nurse. pic.twitter.com/bBmNY0JOSH
17. Findlay: Are you telling me that the patients you saw directly in healthcare, the trans patients you saw, were not greater proportion than is true of the general population?— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: No … as I mentioned it's a vulnerable and marginalized population…
18. … which also puts people at risk of mental illness and we also know that some trans persons have other mental health issues going along with— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
suicide, suicidal feelings so, I would say it's at the very least … it would be higher in psychiatry.
19. Findlay asks Hamm whether or not she’s seen certain harms to a “cisgender”woman (in other words, a woman) while working.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: Yes. I have seen harms however, I am concerned about describing somethings because I don't want to violate patients confidentiality.
20.Findlay: You’re unable to describe a harm to a cisgender woman without violating patient confidentiality.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: Well, that's correct because I have seen biological women being harmed by self ID policies in hospital and I do not believe that there's a way that i can describe…
21. … what I've seen without potentially, you know this hearing is very public and I would be worried that the situation I'm describing would contain identifiable information.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
22. Findlay asks Hamm how often she’s seen such harms to “cisgender” women.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: There would also be a spectrum of harms and the instance that I'm talking about is something very egregious and, you know an actual crime that occurred…
23. … but in terms of knowing how many women felt unsafe or felt devalued or dehumanized, I think that these are the sorts of harms that women will very likely experience in hospital, when they're referred to as breastfeeders, pregnant people…— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
24. … and I don't know how to measure that because nobody is tracking these sorts of things…— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
I've just heard from many women that they do feel dehumanized and it is their concern.
25. Hamm’s cross examination cont’d:— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
I think a lot of women are terrified of even speaking out when they have these concerns in healthcare because they know, they see that women who say, I disagree with this, will be labeled as hateful transphobic bigots…
26. … so l have heard from a lot of women that there's a culture of fear.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
And that they feel as though they don't have a voice and they don't even have the ability to speak out…
27. .. and because I don't advocate my views at work I haven't had patients coming and telling me that they are made uncomfortable by these policies because they don't know that I hold that position.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
28. Hamm’s cross examination cont’d.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: Why would women feel free to express these concerns in the current cultural climate where women who do express these concerns are shouted down, called bigots, and threatened with violence?
Findlay: Thank you.
29. Findlay asks questions about Hamm publicizing that she was a nurse and how she’s now largely stopped doing so.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: You know this is clearly what's the issue and I don't, l've never relied upon the fact that I am a nurse to give credence to my opinions…
30. Hamm cont’d— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023
Hamm: I just happen to be a nurse. It's a biographical detail I never intended or wanted to say that my views flowed from my profession, or to claim that I represented the profession or any other nurses in my profession.
