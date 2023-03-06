LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Reimer to remain in jail until at least March 14
The Calgary-area pastor was arrested on Thursday and charged with mischief, causing a disturbance and several bylaw offences. He is facing a bail review after failing to agree to release conditions late last week.
Monday marks the fifth day in custody for the pastor of Mission 7 Ministries, a street outreach ministry that serves the vulnerable in Calgary's downtown core.
Pastor Derek's charges stem from a protest he held on February 25 at Calgary's municipally-funded Seton Library during a Drag Queen Story Hour event wherein small children read books by men in cross-sex burlesque costumes.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023
Reimer is seen being shoved out the door of the library and to the ground in a video posted of an altercation between Pastor Derek and supporters of the drag event.
Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was physically thrown out of an all-ages drag story hour hosted by the Calgary Public Library. He was there protesting against exposing kids to drag queens.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2023
Mayor Jyoti Gondek is trying to criminalize protests against these https://t.co/SiKFg8k3Te… https://t.co/jjnDlKGD2J pic.twitter.com/mvCWArkMYV
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Godek took to her Twitter account on February 26, demanding a police crackdown and promising to write new municipal bylaws to limit what she calls "vile lies" and "hatred" directed at drag performers.
Sheila Gunn Reid is at the hearing and will be providing live updates here:
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer will remain in jail until at least March 14.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 6, 2023
That will be his next bail review.
That will be a whole 13 days in custody by then for peacefully protesting an all-ages drag event.
To support his legal fees, please visit https://t.co/ibrdfyDebn
And Derek's lawyers says the conditions will cause a breach and send the pastor back to jail.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 6, 2023
The crown appearing today is not the crown assigned to the case.
The new crown, who is not here, needs to review the conditions to come up with some that are "more reasonable."
Ok, here we go. Pastor Derek is appearing via CCTV from the Calgary Remand. There is also a lawyer representing the City of Calgary here.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 6, 2023
Pastor Derek offered bail last week with a $3000 promise to pay and conditions that (I think) include staying away from Drag Queen events.
