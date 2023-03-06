LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Reimer to remain in jail until at least March 14

The Calgary-area pastor was arrested on Thursday and charged with mischief, causing a disturbance and several bylaw offences. He is facing a bail review after failing to agree to release conditions late last week.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 06, 2023
  • News Analysis
Monday marks the fifth day in custody for the pastor of Mission 7 Ministries, a street outreach ministry that serves the vulnerable in Calgary's downtown core.

https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1632463168126476288

Pastor Derek's charges stem from a protest he held on February 25 at Calgary's municipally-funded Seton Library during a Drag Queen Story Hour event wherein small children read books by men in cross-sex burlesque costumes.

Reimer is seen being shoved out the door of the library and to the ground in a video posted of an altercation between Pastor Derek and supporters of the drag event.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Godek took to her Twitter account on February 26, demanding a police crackdown and promising to write new municipal bylaws to limit what she calls "vile lies" and "hatred" directed at drag performers.

https://twitter.com/JyotiGondek/status/1629975809216880640

Pastor Derek's legal defence is provided at no cost to him through The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. To help Pastor Derek, please make a tax-deductible donation at www.SavePastorDerek.com.

Sheila Gunn Reid is at the hearing and will be providing live updates here:

https://twitter.com/SheilaGunnReid/status/1632790530911510528

