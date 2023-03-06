LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Reimer to remain in jail until at least March 14

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Monday marks the fifth day in custody for the pastor of Mission 7 Ministries, a street outreach ministry that serves the vulnerable in Calgary's downtown core.

Pastor Derek's charges stem from a protest he held on February 25 at Calgary's municipally-funded Seton Library during a Drag Queen Story Hour event wherein small children read books by men in cross-sex burlesque costumes.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023

Reimer is seen being shoved out the door of the library and to the ground in a video posted of an altercation between Pastor Derek and supporters of the drag event.

Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was physically thrown out of an all-ages drag story hour hosted by the Calgary Public Library. He was there protesting against exposing kids to drag queens.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2023

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Godek took to her Twitter account on February 26, demanding a police crackdown and promising to write new municipal bylaws to limit what she calls "vile lies" and "hatred" directed at drag performers.

Pastor Derek's legal defence is provided at no cost to him through The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. To help Pastor Derek, please make a tax-deductible donation at www.SavePastorDerek.com.

Sheila Gunn Reid is at the hearing and will be providing live updates here:

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer will remain in jail until at least March 14.



That will be his next bail review.



That will be a whole 13 days in custody by then for peacefully protesting an all-ages drag event.



To support his legal fees, please visit https://t.co/ibrdfyDebn — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 6, 2023

And Derek's lawyers says the conditions will cause a breach and send the pastor back to jail.



The crown appearing today is not the crown assigned to the case.



The new crown, who is not here, needs to review the conditions to come up with some that are "more reasonable." — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 6, 2023