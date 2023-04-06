LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Derek Reimer faces another bail hearing following his third arrest

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The head of Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries was arrested on April 4 for the third time in the last five weeks on new warrants and an alleged breach of previous conditions, which require him to stay 300 metres away from LGBTQ events and not contact named individuals from a drag queen story hour event at Seton Library in February.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested again, his third recent arrest, on a warrant for allegedly breaching bail conditions he received following a previous protest Drag Queen Story Hour event.



Support his legal fight: https://t.co/Aemeo5Afjl pic.twitter.com/wcVz4vTyHz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 4, 2023

CBC reports that Pastor Reimer has been charged with hate-motivated crimes against the LGBTQ community, which include eight new offences, including criminal harassment, causing a disturbance and breaching his release conditions relating to a protest at Country Hills Library.

Following his second arrest, Pastor Derek Reimer is appearing in front of a judge for another bail hearing. The Calgary pastor was first arrested on March 2 after an incident at a protest against an all-ages drag event held in a Calgary public library. https://t.co/YGRG87mpLP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2023

Another charge of causing a disturbance was laid relating to Pastor Reimer's attendance near Saddletown Library prior to a scheduled all-ages drag event where police say he shouted "hate speech."

Pastor Reimer's original charges of mischief and causing a disturbance stem from his interruption of a "Reading with Royalty" event at Seton wherein he can be seen on video being forcibly removed by event participants and thrown to the ground.

Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer has been charged and arrested for protesting drag queen story hour. He's been thrown out of a public library and now he's been taken to jail.



Please make a donation to help save Pastor Derek Reimer: https://t.co/Aemeo5Afjl. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 31, 2023

The City of Calgary council, led by progressive Mayor Jyoti Gondek, recently passed the Safe & Inclusive Access Bylaw prohibiting "specified" protests within 100 metres of city-owned or affiliated spaces.

Gondek-tyrant



People "desiring to protest against pro-LGBT [in Calgary].. will be barred from getting within 100 meters of any [public space].



Those.. found guilty of breaking the new rules..could face fines of up to $10,000 and one year in jail.https://t.co/LSKZteyvbq — C Shaw (@CShaw337733) April 4, 2023

Lawyer Ben Allison represents Pastor Derek Reimer through the registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund. To make a tax-deductible donation to offset legal costs, please visit www.SavePastorDerek.com.

Follow along with the bail proceedings as they happen:

Will be speaking with lawyer Ben Allison after court for more details, so stay tuned. In the interim, might I suggest you catch yourself up at https://t.co/ibrdfyDebn — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 6, 2023

there is a special prosecutor here from the provincial crown prosecution service. And just like that, it looks like Pastor Derek will stay in jail until April 12 while his lawyer, Ben Allison, and the special crown sort out the details of the new charges. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 6, 2023

The city of Calgary council recently passed a new safe and inclusive access bylaw which prohibits "specified protests" within 100 metres of city-owned or affiliated venues. Sucessful prosecutions will result in up to year in jail and $10,000 in fines — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 6, 2023

On the latest charges, Pastor Derek Reimer was taken into custody on April 4. Reimer also faces half a dozen separate $400 censorship fines under the city of Calgary's anti-street harassment bylaw. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 6, 2023

CBC reports that Pastor Derek was arrested on eight more charges including a breach of his conditions to not contact named individuals and to stay 300 metres away from LGBTQ events. He was originally charged with causing a disturbance and mischief after a Seton Library protest. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 6, 2023