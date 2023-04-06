LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Derek Reimer faces another bail hearing following his third arrest

Follow along for updates as Pastor Derek Reimer has another bail hearing after his third recent arrest linked to his protesting of all-ages drag events.

LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Derek Reimer faces another bail hearing following his third arrest
Remove Ads

The head of Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries was arrested on April 4 for the third time in the last five weeks on new warrants and an alleged breach of previous conditions, which require him to stay 300 metres away from LGBTQ events and not contact named individuals from a drag queen story hour event at Seton Library in February.

CBC reports that Pastor Reimer has been charged with hate-motivated crimes against the LGBTQ community, which include eight new offences, including criminal harassment, causing a disturbance and breaching his release conditions relating to a protest at Country Hills Library.

Another charge of causing a disturbance was laid relating to Pastor Reimer's attendance near Saddletown Library prior to a scheduled all-ages drag event where police say he shouted "hate speech."

Pastor Reimer's original charges of mischief and causing a disturbance stem from his interruption of a "Reading with Royalty" event at Seton wherein he can be seen on video being forcibly removed by event participants and thrown to the ground.

The City of Calgary council, led by progressive Mayor Jyoti Gondek, recently passed the Safe & Inclusive Access Bylaw prohibiting "specified" protests within 100 metres of city-owned or affiliated spaces.

Lawyer Ben Allison represents Pastor Derek Reimer through the registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund. To make a tax-deductible donation to offset legal costs, please visit www.SavePastorDerek.com.

Follow along with the bail proceedings as they happen:

Alberta Canada Advocacy Pastor Derek Reimer
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.