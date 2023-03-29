Live Updates: Pastor Derek Reimer faces bail review hearing in Calgary

Rebel News' Angelica Toy is reporting from the bail review hearing of Pastor Reimer live.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 29, 2023
  • News Analysis
Live Updates: Pastor Derek Reimer faces bail hearing in Calgary
After being arrested and jailed for protesting at an all-ages drag queen story hour event at a public library in Calgary, Pastor Derek Reimer is facing a bail review hearing today. Today's hearing is a bail review on Pastor Reimer's original charges wherein he was held for almost five days.

The pastor was previously charged with mischief and causing a disturbance for voicing his displeasure with children being exposed to transgender drag queens at Calgary's Seton Library. In a now-viral clip, he was forcefully removed from the premises of the library for his outspoken opposition to the event.

Follow along with Angelica's live-tweeting here:

Alberta Canada Calgary News Analysis Pastor Derek Reimer
