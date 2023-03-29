Live Updates: Pastor Derek Reimer faces bail review hearing in Calgary

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

After being arrested and jailed for protesting at an all-ages drag queen story hour event at a public library in Calgary, Pastor Derek Reimer is facing a bail review hearing today. Today's hearing is a bail review on Pastor Reimer's original charges wherein he was held for almost five days.

The pastor was previously charged with mischief and causing a disturbance for voicing his displeasure with children being exposed to transgender drag queens at Calgary's Seton Library. In a now-viral clip, he was forcefully removed from the premises of the library for his outspoken opposition to the event.

Follow along with Angelica's live-tweeting here:

Ben Allison said that they are waiting for a disclosure and has requested for adjournment to April 24th 9:00am. — Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 29, 2023

Pastor Derek Reimer is being represented by lawyer Ben Allison, through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, the Democracy Fund. To make a tax deductible donation, please visit https://t.co/NZPkZviwvu. — Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 29, 2023