Live Updates: Pastor Derek Reimer faces bail review hearing in Calgary
Rebel News' Angelica Toy is reporting from the bail review hearing of Pastor Reimer live.
After being arrested and jailed for protesting at an all-ages drag queen story hour event at a public library in Calgary, Pastor Derek Reimer is facing a bail review hearing today. Today's hearing is a bail review on Pastor Reimer's original charges wherein he was held for almost five days.
The pastor was previously charged with mischief and causing a disturbance for voicing his displeasure with children being exposed to transgender drag queens at Calgary's Seton Library. In a now-viral clip, he was forcefully removed from the premises of the library for his outspoken opposition to the event.
Follow along with Angelica's live-tweeting here:
Ben Allison said that they are waiting for a disclosure and has requested for adjournment to April 24th 9:00am.— Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 29, 2023
Pastor Derek Reimer is being represented by lawyer Ben Allison, through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, the Democracy Fund. To make a tax deductible donation, please visit https://t.co/NZPkZviwvu.— Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 29, 2023
In court this morning for a bail review for Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer, who was arrested March 15th on allegations of breaching conditions to stop protesting drag queen story hour events after he was charged with mischief and causing a disturbance at Calgary's Seton Library.— Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 29, 2023
ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt
Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt!BUY NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.