UPDATE: Pastor Derek Reimer to remain in jail until next bail hearing

The pastor's next court appearance is set for March 22.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 17, 2023
  • Advocacy
UPDATE: Pastor Derek Reimer to remain in jail until next bail hearing
UPDATE: Pastor Derek Reimer will remain in jail until his next bail hearing, scheduled for March 22. Visit SavePastorDerek.com to help support his legal defence fund.

Following his second arrest, Pastor Derek Reimer is appearing in front of a judge for another bail hearing. The Calgary pastor was first arrested on March 2 after an incident at a protest against an all-ages drag event held in a Calgary public library. He was then held in bail for nearly five days before agreeing to conditions.

Earlier this week, Pastor Reimer's second arrest was at another protest against a public library-hosted drag event. Police allege Reimer's involvement was a breach of his bail requirements.

Rebel News' Angelica Toy has been covering the story closely, and is providing live updates of Pastor Derek Reimer's bail hearing as it happens.

Follow along below:

Alberta Canada Calgary Advocacy Pastor Derek Reimer
