UPDATE: Pastor Derek Reimer to remain in jail until next bail hearing

UPDATE: Pastor Derek Reimer will remain in jail until his next bail hearing, scheduled for March 22. Visit SavePastorDerek.com to help support his legal defence fund.

Following his second arrest, Pastor Derek Reimer is appearing in front of a judge for another bail hearing. The Calgary pastor was first arrested on March 2 after an incident at a protest against an all-ages drag event held in a Calgary public library. He was then held in bail for nearly five days before agreeing to conditions.

Earlier this week, Pastor Reimer's second arrest was at another protest against a public library-hosted drag event. Police allege Reimer's involvement was a breach of his bail requirements.

Rebel News' Angelica Toy has been covering the story closely, and is providing live updates of Pastor Derek Reimer's bail hearing as it happens.

Follow along below:

Pastor Derek Reimer will remain in jail until the next bail hearing, March 22nd. Derek must appear in person. — Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 17, 2023

The Calgary Remand Centre was unaware that Derek Reimer was to appear in court today. His lawyer was still able to get a hold of him.



Crown prosecutor was absent for the 3rd time. — Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 17, 2023

The Calgary mayor has worked hard to suppress protests against any drag Queen events. The city passed a new Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw which now prohibits protests within 100 meters of recreation facilities or libraries. Fines may be $10,000 or 1 year imprisonment. — Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 17, 2023

Derek Reimer was arrested again on March 15th for breaking bail conditions which require him to remain more than 200 meters of events involving the LGBTQ community.



To learn more, please visit https://t.co/NZPkZviwvu — Angelica🇨🇦 (@_angelica_toy) March 17, 2023