Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

LIVE UPDATES: Rocco Galati's court case against Covid-19 restrictions

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey is reporting from the B.C. Supreme Court to hear a federal employee lawsuit against vaccine mandates launched by Rocco Galati and 'Police on Guard.'

  • By Rebel News
  • May 31, 2022
LIVE UPDATES: Rocco Galati's court case against Covid-19 restrictions
Remove Ads

As the federal government implemented a multitude of Covid-19 related policies affecting millions of Canadians, one in particular required federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to keep their jobs.

Lawyer Rocco Galati, along with a group called 'Police on Guard,' has launched a lawsuit challenging the legality and constitutionality of the Liberal government's seemingly discriminatory vaccine-mandate policy and subsequent related issues.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey is covering the hearing with live tweets from the British Columbia Supreme Court.

Coronavirus British Columbia Canada COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports Donation The Democracy Fund
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund

$1,900,841.21 Raised
Goal: $2,000,000.00

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.