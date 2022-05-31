LIVE UPDATES: Rocco Galati's court case against Covid-19 restrictions

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight the Trudeau government's federal vaccine mandate. $1,900,841.21 Raised

As the federal government implemented a multitude of Covid-19 related policies affecting millions of Canadians, one in particular required federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to keep their jobs.

Lawyer Rocco Galati, along with a group called 'Police on Guard,' has launched a lawsuit challenging the legality and constitutionality of the Liberal government's seemingly discriminatory vaccine-mandate policy and subsequent related issues.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey is covering the hearing with live tweets from the British Columbia Supreme Court.

