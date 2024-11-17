UPDATES: 'Stand With David' rally in Toronto

Rebel News is hosting a “Stand With David” rally Sunday, in support of journalist David Menzies after he was arrested while covering an anti-Israel rally in Toronto. Menzies has been the victim of two-tier policing, with officers detaining the reporter on multiple occasions for practicing the act of journalism.

The latest incident occurred on November 10, when Menzies was handcuffed by numerous police at the Bathurst and Sheppard intersection in the city, where protesters for and against Israel have been gathering on a weekly basis.

This weekend, our team is returning to the scene of the “crime” to both cover the demonstrations and show we Stand With David.

Follow along for coverage of the rally below, where 10 Rebels are on the scene:

In advance of the rally getting underway, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant posed a question: “can Hamas thugs convince a woke police force to turn a blind eye to their violence, and in fact the opposite — scoop a peaceful journalist off the street and arrest the journalist because that's the path of least resistance.”

“What are they [the police] here to do? Keep the peace or arrest the one journalist who's asking questions of the Hamas protesters?”

Senior Editor Tamara Ugolini, meanwhile, capture a shot of the heavy police presence on the scene while a speaker says “down, down the terrorist state of Israel” through a loudspeaker.

British Columbia Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey made the trip across the country to show support for her colleague. She shared footage of Levant after he had spoken with police about our Rebel team asking questions of the pro-Hamas protesters.

“These guys have been instructed to arrest us, as journalists, with our journalist IDs, asking questions of the pro-Hamas side,” he warned.

Yanky Pollak was there as Levant spoke to Toronto police, addressing a staff sergeant who was on the scene to address the “rules of engagement” regarding the demonstration. “We're not having our journalism governed by the Toronto police,” Levant affirmed.

He also shared scenes of what the weekly pro-Israel rally, which has been ongoing since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack, typically looks like.

And on the pro-Hamas side, which holds a counter-demonstration on the other side of the street.

Head of Video Production Efrain Monsanto filmed a Toronto police drone operator having a conversation with a man holding a Palestinian flag.

Monsanto also posted a picture of a woman from the pro-Israel side who carried a sign saying she stood with Menzies.

The Rebel News billboard truck also made an appearance, passing by the area playing a message of support for David Menzies.

“We came here to prove a point. Journalists are free to ask questions,” Humphrey explained of her trip from B.C. to Toronto. “We were told, if you dare cross the street there will be arrests. So far there's no arrests; we're not breaking any laws, we're asking questions,” she said, adding, “I guess it could be a bluff.”

In the end, our Rebel team was able to do our jobs — practicing journalism in a free and democratic society — without police intervention.

But while the police didn't arrest any of our team, they did fail to act on an assault of Rebel News Quebec reporter Alexa Lavoie — and threatened Ezra Levant with arrest.

“A cop said he’s got better things to do than look at the video and make an arrest,” Levant wrote on X in a reply to footage from independent journalist Caryma Sa'd. “When I kept asking him what was more pressing, he threatened to arrest me.”

Sa'd also shared a segment of the interaction between Lavoie and the pro-Hamas crowd.