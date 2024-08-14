LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich stands trial in Ottawa

The longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history continues today as Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returns to court.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 14, 2024
  • News Analysis
The drawn out trial of Tamara Lich continues today in Ottawa as one of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy returns to court to face charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Co-accused Chris Barber is also facing the same charges as Lich, as the two leading figures of the Freedom Convoy eye the conclusion of their slow-rolling legal battle.

Lich was previously arrested and spent almost 50 days behind bars for her role as an organizer of the peaceful anti-mandate demonstrations that took place in Ottawa in early 2022.

Closing arguments from Lich's defence team and the prosecution are expected to continue today in a legal saga that began approximately two-and-a-half years ago.

Rebel News reporter Sarah Stock is at the courthouse in Ottawa and will be providing live updates on the proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

