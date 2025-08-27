LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy trucker facing charges seeks asylum in U.S.

Rebel News Senior Editor Tamara Ugolini is on the ground in Ottawa at the hearing of trucker James Bauder, who is seeking asylum in the U.S. after being charged with multiple crimes.

  August 27, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh

James Bauder, part of the 2022 Freedom Convoy, is facing multiple criminal charges, including mischief, obstruction, and counselling others to commit indictable offences. He maintains that these charges are politically motivated and part of a broader effort to suppress dissenting voices in Canada.

James is also seeking asylum in the United States. Today there will be a hearing to determine whether he can be forced to return to Canada while his asylum claim is pending — undermining his asylum claim.

Rebel News Senior Editor Tamara Ugolini is on the ground in Ottawa and will be providing live updates from the hearing.

Follow along below:

