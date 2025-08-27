LIVE UPDATES: Freedom Convoy trucker facing charges seeks asylum in U.S.

James Bauder, part of the 2022 Freedom Convoy, is facing multiple criminal charges, including mischief, obstruction, and counselling others to commit indictable offences. He maintains that these charges are politically motivated and part of a broader effort to suppress dissenting voices in Canada.

James is also seeking asylum in the United States. Today there will be a hearing to determine whether he can be forced to return to Canada while his asylum claim is pending — undermining his asylum claim.

I'm here at the Ottawa court house for the hearing of James Bauder, being criminally charged for his participation in the 2022 Freedom Convoy. He's taken interesting action to seek political asylum in the United States as a result

Rebel News Senior Editor Tamara Ugolini is on the ground in Ottawa and will be providing live updates from the hearing.

Follow along below:

Court convenes until a scheduled November trial, if I gathered that correctly, compelling Bauder to arrive and present in person

Justice (Phillips?) maintains that the court is unbiased and that a warrant will be issued for Bauder immediately

Court is back!

Canada receives tens of thousands of fake asylum claims every year, who then engage in criminality and are released back on the streets to re-offend faster than you can say "DEPORT"



And now we have a Canadian, fleeing political persecution, and the same gov he dissented against… — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 27, 2025

Bauder deserves a fair trial and the right to free expression



Bauder deserves a fair trial and the right to free expression

If we cannot speak up and object to repeated and aggressive government intrusion into our daily lives without facing harsh criminal charges, what do we have left?

Bauder's Canadian criminal charges are being defended against by the registered charity, @TDF_Can, who defends civil liberties infringements and state overreach



He has also retained NY based immigration lawyer @mkolken to assist in his political asylum claim — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 27, 2025

In the meantime, here's some added context of Bauder's case:

Judge overseeing the matter calls for a 10 min recess to consider

The Crown says they ordered Bauder to present in person on August 11, and his trial is scheduled for 3 weeks, stating he contravened S. 12.3 of the criminal code and calls for the issuance of a warrant

Greenspon suggests adjourning for 6 months to see how the asylum application goes

Criminal defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon is acting as agent to Bauder and has offered his attendance by phone or virtually, as he cannot be here in person since he's claiming political asylum from Canada



Being here would mean he would "forfeit his application for asylum," says… — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 27, 2025

The hearing for James Bauder, a trucker from the 2022 Freedom Convoy, facing criminal charges for his involvement -- including mischief, intimidation, counselling others to commit indictable offences, etc -- is set to begin



I'll be live-posting here so please follow along — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 27, 2025