LIVE UPDATES: Sentencing for two of remaining Coutts Four defendants begins in Lethbridge

Sentencing begins today in Lethbridge, Alberta for the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, two of the remaining 'Coutts Four' defendants.

Last month, both Carbert and Olienick were found not guilty of conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade and protests in early 2022, but have been held in remand ever since.

Each was convicted of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5000.

Olienick was additionally convicted of possession of an explosive device.

Rebel News' Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is at the courthouse in Lethbridge and will be covering today's proceedings.

At the Lethbridge courthouse this morning for the sentencing of Anthony Olinieck and Chris Carbert, convicted of mischief and weapons charges related to the Coutts, AB anti mandate blockade in 2022.



To learn more visit https://t.co/IaJKZLxFbU pic.twitter.com/mtFGyJpyTQ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Follow along below for live updates:

Both Olinieck and Carbert get credit for 1409 days in pretrial custody, a reduction of nearly 4 years.



2 years months remaining in jail. To see more, go to https://t.co/IaJKZLxFbU — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Concurrent sentence for both men of 6 months incarceration for their mischief convictions. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

🚨🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coutts Two sentenced to prison.



Sentences as follows.



OLINIECK: 6 years (before reduction for time served)



CARBERT: 6. 5 years (before reduction for time served)



Also lifetime firearms prohibitions and DNA submission.



MORE TO COME. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Judge is quoting from a case he was part of, as a prosecutor. The Mayerthorpe, AB, killing for four Mounties by James Roszko.



One of the men considered an accomplice, Shawn Hennessy, was sentenced to 10 years -with an aggravating factor that police were the targets. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Labrenz, quoting a prior decision:



There's no shortage of people who believe that their cause is just, with impatience for democratic processes ...however section 718 of the code states the fundamental purpose of sentencing is to protect society and to contribute to respect to… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Labrenz: Both men armed themselves for political reasons.



Both men saw engagement with police as a war.



There is nothing before me to suggest that the actions of either men was spontaneous. Indicating awareness and calculation. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Labrenz: Both men possessed firearms at Coutts for the expressed purpose of using them against police at a time and place of their choosing. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Judge notes the inherent danger of the weapons at a large scale blockade/protest. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Judge says he does not differentiate between Carbert and Olienick in relation to "moral blameworthiness." — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Judge acknowledges that Carbert said he did not want an escalation to violence with the police, however, he was prepared with body armour, a large amount of firearms, ammo and a medical kit in case of an armed conflict with law enforcement. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Carbert was the sole custodial parent of his son since he was 9 months old.



Carbert has not seen his son since his incarceration.



The judge says Carbert's boy, living with his mom in BC, is having real trouble with school and behavioural issues. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

They both have had their business assets liquidated. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

It should be noted that both of these men had several willing sureties with strong community ties. They could have had bail at any point. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

(Some people are obviously quietly praying) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Olienick's mother is across the aisle from me. She is holding her head in her hands while Justice Labrenz reads through the reasons for his yet-to-be announced sentence. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Labrenz: "I am not sentencing the offenders for uncharged terrorism offences or the conspiracy to commit murder charges. If they convicted of these offences, they would have been sentenced to a penitentiary for double digits" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

The judge says he is considering the over capacity magazines in Carbert's possession and the lethality of the prohibited firearm a mitigating factor. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Carbert does not address the court. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Anthony Olinieck addressed the court.



He thanks his supporters in the courtroom and those across the country and the world. He speaks of using his time in jail to to connect with his Christian faith.



"Stay strong. Love God. Stay free. Spread love and joy. Not war.' — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Court is capacity and the normally sparse media row is full today — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Prosecutors have asked for 9 years in prison for Olinieck and Carbert and a lifetime prohib on firearms. Given credit for pretrial custody, the duo have been incarcerated for over 4 years.



Justice Labrenz asked the prosecutor if he was asking for a sentence for a firefight… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024

Court staff are warning that all the supporters will not be allowed into the court due to firecode regulations. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 9, 2024