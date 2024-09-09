LIVE UPDATES: Sentencing for two of remaining Coutts Four defendants begins in Lethbridge

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick have been detained without bail for roughly two-and-a-half years for their involvement in the anti-COVID mandate protests in Coutts, Alberta, in 2022.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 09, 2024
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Sentencing begins today in Lethbridge, Alberta for the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, two of the remaining 'Coutts Four' defendants.

Last month, both Carbert and Olienick were found not guilty of conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the Coutts border blockade and protests in early 2022, but have been held in remand ever since. 

Each was convicted of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5000. 

Olienick was additionally convicted of possession of an explosive device. 

Rebel News' Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is at the courthouse in Lethbridge and will be covering today's proceedings.

Follow along below for live updates:

