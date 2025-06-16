Locals and tourists weigh in as G7 comes to Alberta

The G7 summit in Alberta is underway, and Rebel News is here on the ground covering the gathering of some of the world's most influential leaders.

While we were at the media centre in Banff, we took the opportunity to hear from some of the locals and some of those visiting the tourist hotspot, asking them what they'd ask their country's world leader if they had the opportunity.

One of the locals we spoke to said that aside from “a few helicopters” patrolling above and an increase in visitors, not much had changed. “It's great for us, work's getting busier,” he told us. Another local backed up those sentiments, adding it's “been kind of fun” to see various military aircraft in the skies.

A visitor from Australia weighed in on what the country might be hoping to get from the summit, which provides an opportunity for leaders to hold face-to-face meetings.

He told us he thought Australia, like many other countries including Canada, would be “trying to get as best a deal as we can get” when it comes to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

“We love our neighbours” said a pair of Americans in the resort town who praised Trump's patriotic parade honouring the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

Despite Trump's rhetoric about making Canada the 51st state — and Prime Minister Mark Carney's assertion that the country's old relationship with the U.S. was done — another American said “there's no way” the two neighbours would not be closely aligned.

“We're too close, I think, as far as the people go,” he told Rebel News. “Politicians will say what they say, but we're good friends with Canada.”

When it comes to asking their own presidents or prime ministers' a question, housing was the first issue that came to mind for the Australian man we spoke to. Like many countries, high levels of immigration are contributing to pressure on the market.

We also heard from a British citizen, whose question for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be simple: “when are you going to resign?” Starmer is “doing absolutely nothing” for the country. He too pointed to immigration as an issue.

One of the Americans we heard from said he didn't have any questions for Trump, but said he'd tell the president to keep Canada close as an ally.