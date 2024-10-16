Lockdown Queen Jacinda Ardern awarded damehood for brutal pandemic rule
Outrage as former New Zealand PM is honoured for her draconian lockdown measures.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been awarded a damehood in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, sparking outrage among those who opposed her brutal COVID-19 lockdown policies.
Ardern, 44, was recognised as a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her "leadership" during the pandemic, which her official citation credits with “positioning New Zealand as having one of the lowest COVID-19 related death rates in the Western world.”
However, her damehood has angered critics who remain upset over the harsh restrictions she implemented, which saw New Zealanders face some of the toughest lockdown measures globally. Many believe her policies came at too high a personal and economic cost, and her detractors argue that the honour is undeserved.
Despite her early resignation as Prime Minister in 2023, Ardern continues to receive accolades, leaving many questioning why such recognition is given to a leader they feel imposed excessive control over her country during a challenging time.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
Susan Ashbrook commented 2024-10-16 23:54:57 -0400The new reward for totalitarian orwellianism. Say, didn’t Prince William hire her to run one of his charities? Hmmmm?