London anti-Israel rally speaker advocating 'normalization of massacres' sparks criminal investigation

'I dare you to look into the eyes of a Gazan child and tell him you tried your best,' he told the crowd. 'Our day will come. But we must not be complacent. Our day will come. But we must normalize massacres as a status quo.'

  • By Rebel News
  • January 15, 2024
  • News
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
An anti-Israel protester advocated for "normalizing massacres" at a London rally on Saturday, held to back a Gaza ceasefire, prompting police to investigate.

Anti-Israel protesters marched through the heart of London as part of a worldwide day of protest against Israeli military operations targeting Hamas in Gaza. A video showing Palestinian activist Mohammed el-Kurd speaking to a crowd in Parliament Square has been widely shared on social media.

“I dare you to look into the eyes of a Gazan child and tell him you tried your best,” he told the crowd. “Our day will come. But we must not be complacent. Our day will come. But we must normalize massacres as a status quo.”

In response to criticism over his statement about normalizing massacres, El-Kurd backpedaled on X, asserting that he "would never say that."

“I was clearly saying we shouldn’t be complacent, we shouldn’t normalize massacres,” he wrote. “Willfully distorting my words is an indication of your own bankruptcy. I’m allowed to misspeak. Also: idagf. Call the police! Write a Yelp review!”

London police issued a statement on X, acknowledging the video and the comments made in it.

“Officers are aware of the remarks, the commentary surrounding them, and the subsequent statements issued by the speaker,” Metropolitan Police said. “They are assessing the matter and as part of that assessment will be seeking to speak to the individual concerned.”

Although el-Kurd claimed he to a "missspoke" in that particular instance, online videos of his speech also reveal his explicit call for the eradication of Zionism from the world.

“Zionism is apartheid, it’s genocide, it’s murder, it’s a racist ideology rooted in settler expansion and racial domination, and we must root it out of the world,” el-Kurd said, adding: “We must de-Zionise because Zionism is a death cult, Zionism is indefensible.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists executed a lethal attack, killing around 1,200 Israelis, predominantly civilians.

Additionally, around 250 individuals were taken hostage. Although some hostages have been either released or confirmed deceased, it's believed that more than half are still being held in Gaza by the terrorists.

