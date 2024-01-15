London anti-Israel rally speaker advocating 'normalization of massacres' sparks criminal investigation
'I dare you to look into the eyes of a Gazan child and tell him you tried your best,' he told the crowd. 'Our day will come. But we must not be complacent. Our day will come. But we must normalize massacres as a status quo.'
An anti-Israel protester advocated for "normalizing massacres" at a London rally on Saturday, held to back a Gaza ceasefire, prompting police to investigate.
“I dare you to look into the eyes of a Gazan child and tell him you tried your best,” he told the crowd. “Our day will come. But we must not be complacent. Our day will come. But we must normalize massacres as a status quo.”
Exactly, @SuellaBraverman. This man said onstage in front of a cheering crowd in London yesterday: "We must normalize massacres as the status quo". How is this terrorist allowed to say this on the streets of London. Where are you @metpoliceuk? https://t.co/oe3wTIxsEN— Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) January 14, 2024
In response to criticism over his statement about normalizing massacres, El-Kurd backpedaled on X, asserting that he "would never say that."
“I was clearly saying we shouldn’t be complacent, we shouldn’t normalize massacres,” he wrote. “Willfully distorting my words is an indication of your own bankruptcy. I’m allowed to misspeak. Also: idagf. Call the police! Write a Yelp review!”
London police issued a statement on X, acknowledging the video and the comments made in it.
“Officers are aware of the remarks, the commentary surrounding them, and the subsequent statements issued by the speaker,” Metropolitan Police said. “They are assessing the matter and as part of that assessment will be seeking to speak to the individual concerned.”
Although el-Kurd claimed he to a "missspoke" in that particular instance, online videos of his speech also reveal his explicit call for the eradication of Zionism from the world.
“Zionism is apartheid, it’s genocide, it’s murder, it’s a racist ideology rooted in settler expansion and racial domination, and we must root it out of the world,” el-Kurd said, adding: “We must de-Zionise because Zionism is a death cult, Zionism is indefensible.”
On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists executed a lethal attack, killing around 1,200 Israelis, predominantly civilians.
Additionally, around 250 individuals were taken hostage. Although some hostages have been either released or confirmed deceased, it's believed that more than half are still being held in Gaza by the terrorists.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.