Los Angeles revives zero bail policy amid controversy over constitutional rights

Los Angeles finds itself in the spotlight once again as it reintroduces a contentious zero bail policy. The decision follows a judge's ruling that detaining suspects due to their inability to pay bail infringes on their constitutional rights.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff issued a temporary injunction halting the city and county from demanding bail. This injunction came as a part of a class-action lawsuit seeking to abolish cash bail entirely. The reinstated policy primarily affects individuals apprehended for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

"Exemptions to the zero-bail policy will be given to arrests related to sexual offenses, domestic violence, and weapon-related crimes," according to ABC 7. "Repeat offenders out on no bail may be subject to cash payment requirements."

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs contended that mandatory cash bail neither curtails crime nor is equitable for financially disadvantaged individuals.

In his ruling, Judge Riff noted that the defendants failed to refute any of the plaintiffs' evidence and chose not to testify at the hearing. The judge gave the county, city, and plaintiffs a 60-day period to formulate alternative pretrial detention regulations.

The zero bail policy was initially adopted as an emergency measure during the pandemic to curb overcrowding in jails and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It was eventually discontinued in July 2022.

"While complying with the court-ordered bail schedule, the Department is also exploring, with the court and other stakeholders, ways to decrease the number of individuals held before arraignment due to inability to pay bail. The goal is to provide the Sheriff with more release options to safely reduce the jail population, while keeping public safety as our top priority," the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement to the media.

LAPD also expressed their commitment to maintaining public safety and upholding individuals' constitutional rights.

However, a recent study highlighted a surge in violent crime from repeat offenders in one county due to California's zero bail policies, as reported by Fox News. According to the study, suspects released without bail were rearrested on 163% more charges than those who posted bail and reoffended 70% more often. Such re-offenses resulted in felony charges 90% more frequently and tripled the occurrence of violent crimes.