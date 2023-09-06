Loudoun leftist activist arrested for threatening to burn down historic site

Facebook/Sheriff’s Office

Derek Summers, a member of the "Loudoun Love Warriors," a group known for their strong affiliations with Democrat politicians in Virginia’s Loudoun County, was arrested last Friday. He is accused of making violent threats against Oatlands, a historic property in Leesburg, Virginia.

Summers, also recognized as a rapper, has often displayed firearms in his social media posts.

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office acted after the historic property alerted them about the threats. Summers, in a Facebook video, voiced his anger towards visitors at Oatlands having a good time due to the site's history of having enslaved people. He claims that he didn't intend any real threat when he made references to burning down the location after being upset about its usage.

Although Summers has rejected the allegations of making threats, he maintains influential ties with top county officials. He boasts of a close relationship with far-left prosecutor Buta Biberaj and even received an invite to the White House by the county’s top official, Chair Phyllis Randall.

Earlier reports from the Daily Wire unveiled Summers' involvement in a covert Facebook group where several members, including himself, made violent threats against their political adversaries. Summers, in this group, reportedly expressed his desire to inflict harm on the opposition.

Further complications arise as the Loudoun County Democratic Committee has distanced itself from the Loudoun Love Warriors, but the county’s prosecutor, Buta Biberaj, has not. Biberaj's decision to or not to prosecute Summers is eagerly awaited, especially given past instances where she stepped away from politically-sensitive cases.

The Daily Wire reported: