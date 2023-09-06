Loudoun leftist activist arrested for threatening to burn down historic site
'He just keeps getting away with it. And it’s because of people like Buta who allow these people to act with impunity and they get more and more brazen until one day they hurt someone.'
Derek Summers, a member of the "Loudoun Love Warriors," a group known for their strong affiliations with Democrat politicians in Virginia’s Loudoun County, was arrested last Friday. He is accused of making violent threats against Oatlands, a historic property in Leesburg, Virginia.
Summers, also recognized as a rapper, has often displayed firearms in his social media posts.
The Loudoun County sheriff’s office acted after the historic property alerted them about the threats. Summers, in a Facebook video, voiced his anger towards visitors at Oatlands having a good time due to the site's history of having enslaved people. He claims that he didn't intend any real threat when he made references to burning down the location after being upset about its usage.
Although Summers has rejected the allegations of making threats, he maintains influential ties with top county officials. He boasts of a close relationship with far-left prosecutor Buta Biberaj and even received an invite to the White House by the county’s top official, Chair Phyllis Randall.
Earlier reports from the Daily Wire unveiled Summers' involvement in a covert Facebook group where several members, including himself, made violent threats against their political adversaries. Summers, in this group, reportedly expressed his desire to inflict harm on the opposition.
Further complications arise as the Loudoun County Democratic Committee has distanced itself from the Loudoun Love Warriors, but the county’s prosecutor, Buta Biberaj, has not. Biberaj's decision to or not to prosecute Summers is eagerly awaited, especially given past instances where she stepped away from politically-sensitive cases.
The Daily Wire reported:
Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman forMiyares, told The Daily Wire that Miyares is “concerned for the integrity of the justice system,” and said that Buteraj should recuse herself from the case.
“An elected Commonwealth’s Attorney should not use her position to shield her political allies from prosecution while at the same time using her position to pursue her political adversaries,” LaCivita said. “The law in Virginia is clear, that when a Commonwealth’s Attorney has a relationship with an accused that makes it improper for him or her to act, the Commonwealth’s Attorney should recuse himself or herself and I call on the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney to do so immediately.”
Elicia Brand, a conservative mother who a Loudoun Love Warrior suggested should be “curb-stomped,” said the reason the Loudoun Love Warriors are so fixated about who wins races for sheriff and prosecutor is because they believe that their candidates won’t enforce laws against them.
“He just keeps getting away with it. And it’s because of people like Buta who allow these people to act with impunity and they get more and more brazen until one day they hurt someone,” she told The Daily Wire. “It’s disheartening to see how his close ties to Buta and Randall may be influencing the course of justice.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.