Luke Rudkowski on Bitcoin and gender-affirming AI from the WEF
We talk about the World Economic Forum's push for gender-identifying artificial intelligence, as well as Luke's thoughts on Bitcoin as the future of independent finance to keep the elites out of power.
During my time at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida I spoke with Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change, a nonpartisan, independent media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to expose corruption worldwide.
Luke talks about how the World Economic Forum is now pushing for gender-identifying artificial intelligence that will tell you what gender or sexuality you should be.
We also touched on how he thinks Bitcoin is the future of independent finance to keep the elites out of power.
Check out my previous interview I did with Luke back in February during CPAC, where we spoke about Ukraine and COVID lockdown measures.
If you enjoyed this video please check out BitcoinReports.ca for more and if you can make a donation to help us continue to bring you the other side of the story.
