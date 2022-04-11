Luke Rudkowski on Bitcoin and gender-affirming AI from the WEF

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During my time at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida I spoke with Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change, a nonpartisan, independent media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to expose corruption worldwide.

Luke talks about how the World Economic Forum is now pushing for gender-identifying artificial intelligence that will tell you what gender or sexuality you should be.

We also touched on how he thinks Bitcoin is the future of independent finance to keep the elites out of power.

Check out my previous interview I did with Luke back in February during CPAC, where we spoke about Ukraine and COVID lockdown measures.

If you enjoyed this video please check out BitcoinReports.ca for more and if you can make a donation to help us continue to bring you the other side of the story.