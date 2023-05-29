Lululemon employees fired for attempting to stop shoplifters and calling police

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Two Lululemon employees were fired for 'violating company regulations' following an incident where brazen thieves stole numerous items of clothing, as the employees attempted to apprehend them.

The video footage captures the alarming scene as individuals donning masks brazenly seize merchandise from prominently positioned showcases within a store situated in Peachtree Corners, Atlanta, before swiftly making an escape in a getaway vehicle, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A string of robberies has plagued the Lululemon store where assistant manager Jennifer Ferguson worked. These incidents, occurring earlier this month, prompted Jennifer to make the crucial decision of alerting the police to the repeated thefts. However, her actions allegedly resulted in her dismissal, as claimed by her husband, Jason Ferguson.

Lululemon fired two female employees for confronting shoplifters who were ransacking their Peachtree Corners, Atlanta store and calling the police on them. pic.twitter.com/WolX7RCqS3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 29, 2023

Jennifer, accompanied by fellow employee Rachel Rogers, both stationed at the storefront, maintain that their subsequent termination was due to their attempt to thwart the robberies, which inadvertently violated the company's policy stated in the employee handbook—specifically, the provision discouraging interference during robbery situations.

Amidst a disquieting trend of escalating criminal activities, numerous stores throughout the United States find themselves grappling with a significant surge in crime.

Rogers, documented the most recent instance of robbery and revealed that the store has been incessantly targeted by the identical group of thieves over the course of several weeks.

The captured video exhibits an individual adorned with a mask swiftly pilfering leggings from a display situated near the store's entrance, while their partner, also concealing their identity behind a mask, dutifully keeps the door ajar, facilitating their swift exit.

In the captured video, one individual cunningly seizes leggings from a display conveniently positioned near the entrance of the store, while their partner, who was also concealing their identity kept the door ajar for the thieves exit.

It has been said that this is "the 10th time" the store has been robbed, and that the thieves consistently strike the store just before closing time.

Lululemon has a policy of not interfering with robberies for the safety of their employees.

"Safety is our number one priority, and no amount of merchandise in the store is worth putting yourself at risk for. lululemon has a zero-tolerance policy on chasing or physically engaging with a guest when a theft or suspected theft has occurred," the company states in the employees handbook.

"This also includes leaving the store to pursue a guest or gather additional information about the suspected or observed theft."