Luxury car plate sparks outrage with Nazi symbols

A personalised number plate containing Nazi symbols on a luxury car has caused anger in Australia, prompting calls for its immediate removal.

The Victorian plate on a Lexus sports car read "88-SS", which are well-known neo-Nazi codes for "Heil Hitler" and the Schutzstaffel (SS), a paramilitary group responsible for horrific atrocities during World War II.

Prominent members of the Jewish community condemned the plate as "stomach-churning" and urged authorities to revoke it, highlighting the rise of antisemitism and white supremacy in the country since the October 7 terror attacks on Israel by Hamas.

This incident follows a similar case in New South Wales, where a plate referencing the Hamas attacks on Israel was recalled within 48 hours.

🚨 CONFIRMED: Transport NSW told https://t.co/ZsjnGq5loD today that the plate was actually registered in December – well AFTER the Oct 7 terror attacks on Israel. https://t.co/1cSIwzNj6r — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 8, 2024

Transport for NSW issued an apology, stating, "We apologise the date was not flagged as offensive and for any subsequent offence and distress caused."

An investigation was signalled to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Victorian authorities have been urged to follow suit, ensuring such offensive plates are never issued or swiftly removed.