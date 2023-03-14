Canada's Foreign Minister striving for regime change in Russia

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlighted how the Canadian government has declared its goal to be “regime change” in Russia, according to Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

Speaking about Joly, Ezra said, "I can't believe I didn't catch this until now. She said that Canada's goal — and she's the foreign minister so this isn't a pundit, this isn't a backbencher, this isn't some crank, this isn't some junior person, this is the foreign minister, this is the real deal, this is our woman that's going to go head-to-head with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin — she said, calmly, clearly, it wasn't blurted out in an accident, she said, 'Our goal as a country is regime change in Russia.'"

I understand defending Ukraine with weapons and I understand economic sanctions. But what does she mean by regime change in Russia is a goal? A goal that Canada is working towards? How?



Biden once said this but immediately walked it back.



Was this a gaffe or real policy? https://t.co/GBoGSs0dUG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 13, 2023

Ezra went on to say, "Look, I understand helping to defend Ukraine by sending weapons, I understand that. It's a bit embarrassing when you literally send one tank. I don't know why we did that, it's a German-made Leopard tank...I also understand the idea of sending cash too but it makes me more nervous...but regime change? Regime change in Russia? Even during the Cold War, I don't think NATO ever called for the death or assassination, or removal or regime change of the Soviet Union. I don't think anyone ever said that."

