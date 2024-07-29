Maduro and his opponent both claim victory in Venezuelan election

AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his opposition Edmundo Gonzalez both claimed victory in the country’s election on Monday, leading to most countries not acknowledging the contest’s results. The government of Venezuela previously declared Maduro to be the winner.

“Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened,” said Gonzalez, according to the Associated Press. The opposition has vowed to defend its votes, with Gonzalez asking his supporters to remain calm and requested that the Maduro government avoid stoking conflict.

Locals interviewed by the Press were quick to dismiss the official results of the election, with one man saying that he does “not believe yesterday’s results.”

After three unsuccessful attempts to remove Maduro through protests since 2014, the opposition turned to the electoral process. The elections were notably peaceful, highlighting the widespread hope for a resolution without violence and the potential end to 25 years of single-party dominance.

Venezuela, once Latin America’s most advanced economy, holds claim to one of the world’s largest oil reserves. After Maduro took charge in 2013 the economy has gone into free fall, with the country suffering from 130,000% hyperinflation.

The opposition calling for calm reflects the general sense of fatigue from voters, who, according to polls, are hesitant to disrupt their lives with street demonstrations as they have done in the past.

On Sunday, voters lined up before dawn to cast their ballots, raising the opposition’s hopes of breaking Maduro’s hold on power.

The official results were a shock to many who had celebrated, both online and outside a few voting centres, what they believed was a decisive victory for Gonzalez.

Authorities would not immediately announce the results from each of the 30,000 polling stations across the country. After delays, Maduro would finally claim victory and claimed that foreign enemies attempted to hack the voting system.

“This is not the first time that they have tried to violate the peace of the republic,” Maduro said. He gave no evidence to back the claim, but promised “justice” for those who try to destabilize Venezuela.