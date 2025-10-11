Mainstream media admits ostrich cull is about curbing 'anti-government belief' — not science

A recent Toronto Star article quoted virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who acknowledged that the ostrich flock at Universal Ostrich Farms is unlikely to pose any ongoing danger, but maintained that the cull is about “the principle of the thing.”

“The real underlying issue is this anti-government belief that these public health orders are optional,” said Dr. Rasmussen. “That is why they have so much attention, and why Rebel News and this entire far-right media ecosystem is involved ... is to weaken, basically, government sovereignty.”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid were joined by independent journalist Chris Dacey and political commentator Kat Kanada to discuss the article — and the smear campaign coming out of the mainstream media against Universal Ostrich Farms.

“They admit it’s not about the science, and now it’s about, ‘These people are anti-government, and so they should be destroyed, so their livelihoods should be ruined, because they’re not following our stupid rule,’” said Sheila.