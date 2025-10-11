Mainstream media admits ostrich cull is about curbing 'anti-government belief' — not science

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid were joined by independent journalist Chris Dacey and political commentator Kat Kanada to discuss the smear campaign coming out of the mainstream media against Universal Ostrich Farms.

  |   October 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

A recent Toronto Star article quoted virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who acknowledged that the ostrich flock at Universal Ostrich Farms is unlikely to pose any ongoing danger, but maintained that the cull is about “the principle of the thing.”

“The real underlying issue is this anti-government belief that these public health orders are optional,” said Dr. Rasmussen. “That is why they have so much attention, and why Rebel News and this entire far-right media ecosystem is involved ... is to weaken, basically, government sovereignty.” 

“They admit it’s not about the science, and now it’s about, ‘These people are anti-government, and so they should be destroyed, so their livelihoods should be ruined, because they’re not following our stupid rule,’” said Sheila.

What began as a shocking government-ordered ostrich cull in rural B.C. has become a national scandal — and an international story. The Carney government is sending RCMP officers to enforce the killing of 400 healthy birds, despite evidence they've recovered from avian flu and now have natural immunity. Ezra Levant, Drea Humphrey, Sheila Gunn Reid, and Sydney Fizzard are on the scene exposing the truth

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-11 18:06:10 -0400 Flag
    If ostriches are spared, poultry farmers will question why their flocks get exterminated for having the sniffles. CFIA doesn’t want to admit they’re wrong so they bulldoze ahead with their stupid cull order. And since it isn’t their money they’re squandering, they want to push the narrative to its limit. These are the kind of goons Canada is presently stuck with.