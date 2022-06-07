Mainstream parties leadership is 'awful' | Derek Sloan on Ontario's election

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

While upstart political parties like the Ontario Party, which is led by former MP Derek Sloan, failed to capture a seat in Ontario's election, it's certainly clear that voters are not enthused with the traditional choices at the ballot box.

With Sloan at the helm, the Ontario Party, which has been around since 2018, garnered interest as an alternative to the traditional Progressive Conservative, Liberal or New Democratic options.

Even though they only collected 1.8% of the votes in the province, more than 84,000 people checked off ballots for Sloan's party.

