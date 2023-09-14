Major GOP backlash on New Mexico governor's gun ban

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A wave of disapproval led by GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse crashed onto Democratic New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, with a resolution condemning her recent gun carry ban.

Grisham's move to suspend concealed and open carry in Albuquerque and nearby Bernalillo County has ignited a firestorm, not just among Republicans but also Democrats and staunch Second Amendment supporters, Fox News reported.

Newhouse didn't mince words when commenting on Fox News Digital: "The shocking move from Governor Grisham is a blatant subversion of the U.S. Constitution and a violation of her oath of office while she deprives the citizens of New Mexico of their right to bear arms.”

Joining Newhouse, more than 50 Republicans backed the resolution, including GOP bigwigs like Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer, Elise Stefanik, and Guy Reschenthaler.

National organizations, the National Rifle Association and National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), endorsed the condemnation, with NSSF's senior VP, Lawrence Keane, dubbing the order "constitutionally baseless" and highlighting Grisham's disregard for the U.S. Bill of Rights.

This uproar follows Grisham's emergency order in response to recent gun-related fatalities, including the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy. The order, however, has seen robust opposition.

Detailing Grisham's alleged violation of the Second Amendment, Newhouse's resolution underscores potential fines and penalties for New Mexicans asserting their right to bear arms. It cites Grisham's own statement post-signing that no constitutional right should be "absolute."

This discord precedes a pivotal move: a federal judge in Albuquerque placing a hold on Grisham's order, deeming it unenforceable. U.S. District Court Judge David Urias emphasized the gravity of infringing on constitutional rights, even briefly.

"The violation of a constitutional right, even for minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury," Urias remarked.

The restraining order prevents the governor from restricting the 2A rights of New Mexico citizens until October 3rd, when the next hearing is scheduled.