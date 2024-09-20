Majority of Canadians want fewer new immigrants accepted moving forward: poll

The Canadian Press / Ethan Cairns

A new survey shows that the majority of Canadians would like to see the federal government reduce the number of new immigrants let into the country in 2025.

Almost 75% of Canadians believe immigration should be reduced until housing across the country becomes more affordable, according to research conducted by Nanos for CTV News. Meanwhile, nearly 65% of Canadians agree that the government should decrease the number of newcomers let into the country in 2025 compared to 2024, the survey shows.

Danielle Smith takes aim at Trudeau's 'unrestrained open border policies'



'I am joining with other premiers across our country in calling on the current federal government to immediately re-introduce sensible and restrained immigration policies,' Smith said.





As detailed by the Government of Canada, the Trudeau government has currently set targets for accepting 485,000 new permanent residents in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025. These figures do not include temporary foreign workers, international students and illegal migrants.

The surge in international students has become a contentious issue as some demand continued residency in Canada even after their work permits expire.

'Hell no, we won't go!': International students demand to remain in Canada after work permits expire



In Brampton, Ont., international students from India demonstrate, demanding to remain in Canada — even if their work permits expire.

Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shows that of the more than one million international students in Canada, only 341,531 attended Canada-accredited schools.

These findings confirm the recent poll findings from Angus Reid, showing that 55% of Canadians believe the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program is negatively impacting the job market for citizens, while 75% think it's worsening the housing crisis.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged that immigration levels will not exceed the available housing stock and infrastructure if he becomes prime minister.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."

Poilievre previously told Rebel News reporter David Menzies that the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system."

The Conservative leader added that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."