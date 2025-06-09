Majority of Canadians want Ottawa to cut spending: New CTF-Léger poll

A new poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shows nearly half of Canadians want the federal government to reduce its spending—despite promises from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to exercise “fiscal discipline.”

According to the Léger survey, 45% of Canadians support cutting federal spending over the next four years, while just 20% favour increasing it. Another 19% say spending should remain at current levels, and 15% are unsure. When undecided responses are excluded, a clear majority of 54% favour spending reductions.

“The poll results show most Canadians want the government to cut spending,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF. “Canadians know they pay too much tax because the government wastes too much money.”

POLL: By a wide margin, Canadians want the federal government to cut spending.



45% say cut spending

20% say increase spending

19% say maintain current spending

15% don’t know



Government spending has surged 26% between 2019 and 2024, even after adjusting for inflation, according to federal budget documents. Despite a pledge in the recent Throne Speech to rein in expenditures, the federal government is increasing spending to $488 billion this fiscal year—an 8.4% jump from the previous year’s Main Estimates.

The throne speech claims:

“In all of its actions, the government will be guided by a new fiscal discipline: spend less so Canadians can invest more… The government will balance its operating budget over the next three years by cutting waste, capping the public service, ending duplication, and deploying technology to improve public sector productivity.”

But Terrazzano says the numbers don’t match the rhetoric.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney told Canadians he would rein in spending, but spending is ballooning again this year,” he said. “The poll shows Canadians want Carney to reverse course and put an end to Ottawa’s runaway spending.”

The survey reflects growing public skepticism about Ottawa’s fiscal management, especially after years of high deficits and rising inflation.