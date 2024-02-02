Majority of Democrats oppose legislation to deport non-citizens convicted of DUIs

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Thursday, a significant number of House Democrats voted against a bill that would mandate the deportation of non-citizens convicted of driving under the influence (DUI). Despite this opposition, the bill, titled the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, garnered bipartisan support and was passed, with fifty-nine Democrats joining all 215 voting Republicans in favor.

The legislation aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act, making non-citizens convicted of DUI offenses inadmissible and deportable, the Daily Wire reported.

Introduced by Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), the bill has sparked debate among lawmakers. Moore expressed satisfaction over the bipartisan support for the measure but criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Rep. Don Davis (D-NC), one of the Democrats who supported the bill, emphasized the importance of public safety and the need for authority to deport individuals unlawfully in the country who commit DUI offenses.

The good news is, @elonmusk, 59 Democrats wised up and voted for my bill.



The bad news is, President Biden is still allowing thousands of unvetted illegals to flood into our country and endanger American families. https://t.co/x9BENaA5JM — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) February 1, 2024

Conversely, some Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), voiced strong opposition to the bill. Tlaib argued that the legislation could lead to the deportation of law-abiding immigrants over a single misdemeanor DUI conviction, creating a disparate justice system.

The legislation “would mean that our immigrant neighbors who came here lawfully and who have resided in our communities for decades could be deported and ripped from their families due to one misdemeanor DUI conviction, creating a separate and unequal system of justice,” Tlaib stated.

This legislative action is part of a series of bills focused on border security passed by the GOP-led House, all of which are now pending consideration in the Democrat-controlled Senate. The House's agenda also includes an impeachment resolution against Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and anticipation for a border deal being negotiated in the Senate.

Other related bills passed include measures to establish penalties for high-speed chases near the border, deny refuge to non-citizens aiding in attacks by Hamas, and combat Social Security and ID fraud.