Majority of indigenous Aussies support for Voice referendum, Labor claims

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has claimed a majority Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people support the government's Voice to Parliament referendum, despite polls showing a massive drop in support.

Speaking to Sky News, Plibersek stated that the "support of the majority" was behind the Yes campaign.

"It’s never easy winning referendums, especially if you don’t have bipartisan support," she said.

The minister emphasised the importance of addressing "big gaps in life expectancy, employment, education outcomes and health outcomes."

She added that listening to the communities affected by government policies is essential for ensuring "value for money for government spending."

The referendum date has been said to be October 14, though Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not yet officially confirmed it.