Majority of travellers not verified to be in compliance with quarantine rules

The Public Healthy Agency of Canada, headed by Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, was unable to verify quarantine compliance for the majority of travellers under the country's COVID rules, according to new government documents.

The answers come in the form of a response to an order paper question lodged by New Democrat MP Lindsay Mathyssen (London—Fanshawe) on December 15, 2021.

Here's what MP Mathyseen asked:

With regard to enforcement of quarantine and COVID-19 testing orders, broken down by period (May to June 2020; July to December 2020; January to June 2021) and nationality of the traveller: (a) how many travellers who were required to quarantine received at least one call to verify compliance; and (b) how many travellers who were required to quarantine were not verified to be in compliance?

Here are the numbers returned by the agency in a document dated March 21, 2022:

Travellers required to quarantine (a) Travellers who received at least one call to verify compliance (b) Travellers not verified to be in

compliance May to June 2020 188,700 99,089 (53%) 132,179 (70%) July to December 2020 1,200,566 416,535 (35%) 900,443 (75%) January to June 2021 1,144,698 809,144 (71%) 453,058 (40%)

The document further states that “The Public Health Agency of Canada does not have the information required to break down the above response by nationality of the travellers.”

READ THE ORDER PAPER QUESTION RESPONSE HERE: