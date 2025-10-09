‘Making a Killing’ to expose Canada’s billion-dollar reconciliation racket

Dallas Brodie's new film exposes the "reconciliation industry" for misusing billions in taxpayer dollars, enriching elites while neglecting Indigenous needs.

Drea Humphrey
  |   October 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Rebel News sits down with One B.C. Party Leader Dallas Brodie for an exclusive interview about her party's upcoming documentary, "Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and the Plunder of Canada." 

The film criticizes "the reconciling industry" as a lucrative guilt campaign that has funneled billions of tax dollars, often under false pretenses.

Brodie's upcoming film, to be released at MakingAKilling.ca, will expose how taxpayer dollars are siphoned, failing to address Indigenous needs or foster reconciliation.

She asserts Canadians deserve to know how UNDRIP and B.C.'s DRIPA are reshaping land rights, governance, and free expression, while enriching connected elites.

The film includes interviews with legal experts, First Nation members, educators like Professor Frances Widdowson, and journalists, including myself, Drea Humphrey.

The film complements the Rebel News' documentary, "Kamloops: The Buried Truth," which debunked the 2021 claim of 215 children's bodies at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Brodie, a former B.C. Conservative MLA, was expelled from caucus earlier this year for stating the same truth she now champions under her own party, aiming to reveal the "truth" central to "Truth in Reconciliation."

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-09 20:36:54 -0400
    It sure is a racket and the Indigenous Industrial Complex sure knows how to wring whites for as much money as they can get. And what about the atrocities indigenous people committed among themselves? They’re not the fairy tale people of a Disney movie.