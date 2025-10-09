‘Making a Killing’ to expose Canada’s billion-dollar reconciliation racket

Rebel News sits down with One B.C. Party Leader Dallas Brodie for an exclusive interview about her party's upcoming documentary, "Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and the Plunder of Canada."

The film criticizes "the reconciling industry" as a lucrative guilt campaign that has funneled billions of tax dollars, often under false pretenses.

BOMBSHELL DOCUMENTARY:



The One B.C. Party just dropped the official trailer for their documentary which exposes the Reconciliation Industry.



The narrative keeps crumbling. https://t.co/KsEX9GPIAA — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 30, 2025

Brodie's upcoming film, to be released at MakingAKilling.ca, will expose how taxpayer dollars are siphoned, failing to address Indigenous needs or foster reconciliation.

She asserts Canadians deserve to know how UNDRIP and B.C.'s DRIPA are reshaping land rights, governance, and free expression, while enriching connected elites.

The film includes interviews with legal experts, First Nation members, educators like Professor Frances Widdowson, and journalists, including myself, Drea Humphrey.

FULL DOCUMENTARY | Kamloops: The Buried Truth



Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner take you on an investigative journey to uncover the truth about a story that misled a nation, the truth about what is actually known about what lies beneath the soil at the former… pic.twitter.com/gdtyBo7FT4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 2, 2023

The film complements the Rebel News' documentary, "Kamloops: The Buried Truth," which debunked the 2021 claim of 215 children's bodies at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Brodie, a former B.C. Conservative MLA, was expelled from caucus earlier this year for stating the same truth she now champions under her own party, aiming to reveal the "truth" central to "Truth in Reconciliation."