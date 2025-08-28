Man Claims Women’s Golf Championship in Victoria
Another women’s trophy has been taken by a man, this time it's a recidivist title snatcher who has competed under multiple female aliases.
Veronica Ivy, 43, a trans-identified male, recently won the Olympic View Golf Club’s Ladies Club Championship in Victoria, B.C., after only starting to compete this year. He announced his victory on Instagram. This story was first reported by Amy Hamm at Reduxx.
The club, which normally posts winners online, remained silent, with no announcement or photos.
This wasn't Ivy's first women's golf victory. Earlier this month, he helped Team B.C. win the Margaret Todd Trophy by eight shots at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship. Despite a 14-year break, Ivy was "shocked" at his rapid success.
Ivy, formerly Rachel McKinnon, sparked controversy by winning the Women's Masters Track Cycling World Championships in 2018 and 2019. This led to the 2023 cycling federation ban on biological males in women's events.
Ivy also faced criticism for extreme comments, including wishing death upon women who oppose male participation in female sports and mocking Magdalen Berns' cancer death.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-08-28 22:18:22 -0400 FlagThe law orders me to recognize that person as female. Yet, if I was to declare myself to be a Vulcan, even though I don’t have the facial features or pointed ears, let alone the same internal anatomy and blood chemistry, I’d be considered mentally ill.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-08-28 19:04:02 -0400Sanity must return to sport and society or we’re doomed. Let ancient Rome be an example to us that we must heed.