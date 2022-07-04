Manitoba healthcare workers sue province over vaccine mandate

E-transfer (Canada):

The government of Manitoba and multiple health authorities are being sued by 16 unvaccinated healthcare workers who were put on unpaid leave in fall of 2021. CTV News Winnipeg says the plaintiffs on the claim include 12 nurses, a home care attendant, two health care aids, and a general duty technologist.

According to the lawsuit filed by all 16 healthcare workers, having to provide proof of vaccination against COVID, or showing a negative test result violated their rights.

The Free Press said:

The statement of claim filed in Court of Queen’s Bench says the workers want $500,000 each for violating their rights, $500,000 for aggravated damages, $500,000 for punitive and exemplary damages, and up to $1 million each for "intentional infliction of mental distress and assault and battery." The requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test was dropped on March 1 because hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions were on a downward trajectory, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said at a Feb. 25 news conference. The court documents filed on June 23 show nine of the plaintiffs work in the Winnipeg health region.

CBC News said that, "data provided by Shared Health showed that 176 unvaccinated health-care workers were place on unpaid leave as of Oct. 21, 2021, four days after the policy came into effect. The policy was lifted on March 1 of this year after the province ended its vaccine mandates."

"The claim lists the attorney general of Canada, the government of Manitoba, Manitoba's Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's five regional health authorities, and Shared Health, as defendants," quoted CTV News Winnipeg.

The law firm representing the group is based in Cold Lake, Alberta. No one from the firm has yet responded with a comment.