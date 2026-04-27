Manitoba planning legislation to restrict youth from social media

Manitoba could become the first Canadian province to bar youth from social media, including AI chatbots, according to remarks from Premier Wab Kinew over the weekend.

Speaking at a fundraising event for his New Democratic Party, the premier said his “most sacred responsibility” is protecting the safety of children in Manitoba.

“We are going to take action on things that are really harming our kids,” Kinew said at the Winnipeg event.

“These are forces that contribute to anxiety and depression, these are forces that lead young women and girls being trafficked and these are forces that lead to too many of our precious children taking their own lives. I’m talking about social media.”

The Manitoba premier's comments aren't unique, however, as other provinces and the federal government have also suggested they may pursue similar avenues to restrict minors' access to social media.

Both Ontario and Saskatchewan's governments have also considered taking the same approach, while members of the governing federal Liberals backed a minimum age requirement of 16 for social media at the party's convention earlier this month.

A similar law rolled out in Australia in December 2025. It aims to hold companies like Tiktok and Meta responsible for allowing minors to use their fines platforms, with charges up to $45.5 million for systematic failures to prevent youth under 16 from creating and operating accounts.

“We owe the next generation of Manitobans a simple promise, freedom,” Kinew told supporters.

“Freedom from screen time. Freedom to be a kid and to enjoy this beautiful place that we call home by going outside and playing with your friends in person.”