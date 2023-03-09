Manitoba Tories may scrap dozens of COVID visitation shelters worth millions

The Canadian Press / Steve Lambert

Manitoba spent millions on external shelters to facilitate family visits at nursing homes during the COVID pandemic. Now, 105 units sit virtually unused and could wind up on the chopping block.

The external shelters, consisting of repurposed shipping containers, have faced scrutiny since they were announced in 2020.

Initially costing $18 million, the province touted the project as an investment for nursing homes battling COVID. However, it ended in cost overruns, and residents could have utilized them more.

Now, the Tories are seeking private sector and non-profit bids, hoping the 105 visitation shelters are either auctioned to the highest bidder, donated or demolished and recycled as scrap by the lowest bidder.

The expression of interest says all interested bidders must submit their proposals by March 21.

According to a local architect who designed and built public washrooms using shipping containers, disposing of the shelters is a "terrible idea."

"What an extraordinary waste when there is so much need," said Wins Bridgman.

The government spent $24 million to construct shelters for nursing home residents to visit family during the pandemic. Now, the province is searching for solutions to dispose of them.

"Why would we waste taxpayers' dollars? And why would we lose an opportunity to help one another?" posed Bridgman.

He said there's an opportunity to repurpose these structures for more public washrooms.

The number of shelters available might change since provincial departments can always obtain them for government use. Personal care homes can also keep them if they accept full responsibility to ensure conformity with building codes and pay additional property taxes.

"We hope that Manitobans will come up with creative ways to put these shelters to good use in our province," said a government spokesperson.

In a letter to Health Minister Audrey Gordon in February, Opposition leader Wab Kinew pointed to concerns from management at a Winnipeg nursing home. They told Kinew the pods were not being used and had no timeline for removal.

Kinew called the project a "boondoggle" and said seeing these shelters end up as scrap further drives home his point.

"We have urgent issues around housing, social challenges and seniors' care in the province," he said. "Can we find a way [to] salvage some kind of public good from the investment that's already been made?"

According to a government spokesperson, the total project included 57 interior pods, which cost the government almost $73 million in capital and operational costs.

Though less than the projected $85 million cost, it far exceeded initial estimates of $18 million.

Gage Haubrich, the Prairie Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), said the best option is one that benefits government coffers.

"It's probably a better idea to just take the safer option and get some cash for these projects and then hopefully have the net cost to the taxpayers be lower than it needs to be," he said.