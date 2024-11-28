Mark Carney says Canada hasn’t lived ‘up to our values’ on immigration

Liberal Party special adviser Mark Carney has conceded that Canada’s immigration system under Justin Trudeau has failed to deliver for Canadians and newcomers over the past few years.

The former Bank of Canada governor spoke about the result of the Trudeau Liberals' mass immigration policies at an event held in Ottawa by a Christian think thank called Cardus, according to the CBC.

Carney specifically focused on the negative impact of unrestrained migration on new immigrants themselves, citing a lack of infrastructure and social services.

"We had much higher levels of foreign workers, students and new Canadians coming in than we could absorb, that we have housing for, that we have health care for, that we have social services for, that we have opportunities for. And so we're letting down the people that we let in, quite frankly," he said.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."

According to Statistics Canada, the country's population increased by almost 1.3 million people in one year from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024. This population spike marks the highest year-to-year growth rate (3.2%) since 1957.

Concerns have also increased in recent years over abuse in Canada's International Student Program, with asylum claims by foreign students steadily rising and 'diploma mills' running rampant. In 2023, Canada hosted over one million international students, a 29% increase over 2022.

Following significant backlash and poor polling numbers, the Trudeau Liberals recently announced that they will be reducing immigration targets. The Liberals' previous 2025 and 2026 targets of half a million new permanent residents have now been reduced to 395,000, and 380,000.

Canadians are resoundingly rejecting the Trudeau government's mass immigration policies according to the recent survey.



MORE: https://t.co/gE9TUYgp6x pic.twitter.com/6VRiQZVM1i — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2024

Carney also pointed the finger at provinces for not adequately funding colleges and universities, forcing them to take in huge numbers of international students to make a profit.

"Do we value higher education in this country or not? Well, if we value higher education, maybe we should start funding our universities," he stated. "On the foreign student side, it's more on provincial policy, on squeezing universities, in a sense," added Carney.

In response to Canada's porous border, President-elect Donald Trump took to social media Monday to announce he will be placing 25% tariffs on all goods entering the U.S. from Canada until the northern border is secure.