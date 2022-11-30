Mark Zuckerberg says Elon Musk's free speech approach 'might work,' Netflix CEO Reed Hastings praises Musk

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Elon Musk’s approach to “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach” appears to be making an impact in Silicon Valley, as Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he’s keen to see how it’ll work out for Twitter, and that Musk’s approach “might work.”

"You can agree or disagree with what Elon is doing, or how he's doing it, but I do think it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out," said Zuckerberg at the New York Times DealBook conference, Reuters reported.

"I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work," he said.

Reed Hastings, Netflix’s co-founder, praised Musk for his efforts and called him the “bravest, most creative person on the planet.”

“What he’s done in multiple areas is phenomenal. You know, his style is different. I’m trying to be a steady, respectable leader. He doesn’t care. Think of a guy who’s spent $44 billion. He could’ve built a mile-long yacht for $44 billion but it’s like not good for the planet. He’s not interested,” added Hastings.

Speaking at the same event, Hastings said that Musk’s approach to management is very different from his own, but noted that he’s “100% convinced he’s trying to help the world with all of his endeavors.”

Hastings said:

And he’s trying to help the world on that one because he believes in free speech and its power for democracy and that’s an option. It's not how I would do it, but I'm deeply respectful. I'm amazed that people are so nitpicky. Yeah sure the blue checkmark, he’s making a mess of some things or not. But give him a break he just spent all this money to try it make it much better for democracy and society, to have a more open platform and I am sympathetic to that agenda.