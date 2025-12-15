Markham residents call on 'shameless' floor crossing ex-Conservative MP to resign

Over the weekend on Sunday, Dec. 14, fed up residents of Ontario's Markham-Unionville riding organized a protest outside the office of MP Michael Ma, calling for his resignation.

The former Conservative shocked Canadians after his surprise appearance at the Liberals' Christmas party on December 11, where Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Ma would be joining the party.

This came a day after Ma participated in festivities at the Poilievre Conservatives' own Christmas party.

There now is nearly 40k petition signatures calling for the MP to resign.



An Instagram account called Canada.vs.Everybody organized a demonstration outside of Ma’s constituency office in the riding to voice their displeasure over his actions.

Some of the personal signs held by those attending called the MP “shameless” and said he “deceived” and “betrayed” voters in the Greater Toronto Area riding. Another called Ma a “puppet” of the Chinese Communist Party, adding that the riding should have “no CCP puppet.”

Several signs outright called him a traitor over his actions and for his immediate resignation.

Rebel News’ Scarlett Grace spoke with several residents of the riding ahead of the weekend protest on Friday, Dec. 12, a day after news first broke of Ma's floor crossing.

One lady who showed up outside of his office to protest said Ma is “a snake,” while describing the whole ordeal as “totally disgusting.”

The group is planning another demonstration again in Markham at noon on Monday to raise further awareness about their campaign.

A petition online currently holds over 37,000 signatures calling on the former Conservative to explain his floor crossing and to seek a new mandate from constituents through a by-election.

The petition calls on only those in the riding to sign and suggests the issue of floor crossing has broader consequences on Canada's democracy.

“This is not a local matter; this decision carries national consequences,” it says.

Ma's floor crossing has pushed the Liberals just one seat shy of a majority in the House of Commons — something the voters of Markham–Unionville “never authorized,” the petition's creators argue.

“Floor-crossing, when conducted without public consultation or electoral renewal, undermines three core pillars of Canadian democracy: Transparency, Accountability, and Voter mandate,” they assert.

