Mask exempt student singled out for isolation after classroom COVID scare

Recently Mike Dadoun received a call from Heritage Regional School informing him that there was a case of COVID-19 in class 104, his son’s class. Because of this, his son had to stay home in isolation for a minimum of 10 days, according to public health guidelines. Since his son has a medical exemption for the mask, only his son and one other student are removed from school.

After contacting the school, public health and all the institutions involved, Mr. Dadoun has still not received a clear and adequate answer as to why only his son and another student were forced to be removed from school. When we know that in the cafeteria, children can remove their masks and that either in the schoolyard or in other places there could be contact with the child who tested positive.

Would it now be a new form of discrimination to treat people who have exemptions, or different vaccination status, like this?