Could mask mandates return to Quebec?

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: No More Masks Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors. If you agree mask mandates must not return to Ontario, sign this petition. 19,888 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

After almost three years of the pandemic, a fifth dose of the vaccine for some, repeated lockdowns, curfew, vaccine passports and even an Amber alert on New Year’s Eve to remind us that we can’t leave our homes after 10 p.m., could we see a return to mandatory masking in Quebec?

François Legault, Premier of Quebec, mentioned that masking will remain on a voluntary basis, for now. I emphasize these two words because Mr. Legault has said them regularly before then changing his mind a few days to a few weeks later.

Quebec's Bill 28 was passed last June. The purpose of this bill was to put an end to the state of health emergency while providing for the maintenance of transitional measures necessary to protect the health of the population. Let us not forget that the health emergency that was deployed on March 13, 2020, has been renewed by decree for more than two years. Is it not time for Quebec to hold an independent public inquiry into the use of this health emergency?

Until December 31, the Legault government will continue to have exceptional powers to make major decisions about the people. So it will come as no surprise when mandatory masks come back. We must not forget that Legault also prepared everything with the school boards by providing them with 30 million masks, plus the unused masks that were stored in the Quebec revenue offices.

Of course, the school ventilation problem, which has been going on longer than the pandemic and needed to be fixed, has simply ended up in the abyss. It is better to open the windows of classes at -30 degrees in winter to ventilate — but at least the students are protected by their blue mask or made with old recycled materials.

It was even suggested in an article in the Journal de Québec to wash surgical masks. Sorry?

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam even mentioned recently that the mask is not perfect in terms of protection, so why keep forcing it? Especially since no one seems to know how to use a mask so that it is used effectively. Masks rolled in a pocket or in the bottom of a bag, sewn with leftover underwear, masks so worn that they have turn brown, those wearing their masks around the elbows or under the chin — very effective, you know.

We don’t want to have to submit to the mandatory mask again. Sign our petition to ensure this doesn’t become a reality again at NoMoreMasks.ca.