Masked thugs attack Francois Amalega and Rebel News Quebec team

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

French freedom activist Francois Amalega alleges a group of far-left Antifa radicals attacked him outside of his house in Montreal. He also says they broke his glasses, punctured the four tires of his car, and stole his phone.

On May 16, a demonstration promoted by Amalega was called against drag queen story hour. He was then targeted and seemingly assaulted right outside of his residence later that day. Amalega alleges that the group of individuals were Antifa.

BREAKING: Masked thugs attack French freedom activist Francois Amalega



Francois Amalega, who organized protests against lockdowns and vaccine mandates in the province, shared word of the incident on social media.



MORE: https://t.co/mBZyZSqxjZ pic.twitter.com/XfpcfOl7HY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2023

Effectively, on Facebook, a post was made against Francois Amalega calling for left-wing activists to counter-protest his event opposing drag queen story hour.

Following this story which included the protest address, many people wearing fully black masks attended and were there screaming:

“Everybody hates the Fascists, Everybody hates the Fascists.” With the presence of our camera, these protesters hid themselves with their umbrellas and tried to cover our lenses.

Large gathering of Antifa last night to counter a demonstration against a Drag Queen story hour event.



More on https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/iyjPF072E0 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 17, 2023

Only the counter protesters were on scene since the first protest was cancelled shortly after it was announced. While trying to do my job, some of the Antifa protesters tried to stop me from recording, grabbing and blocking the camera from my colleague Guillaume and I.

A fully-masked man tried to grab the camera from Guillaume Roy, Rebel News cameraman, and the police didn’t intervene and didn’t take the complaint from Mr. Roy either.

Everything escalated quickly when a group of Antifa rushed themselves quickly toward Guillaume and I. I got stuck on top of a car and tried to protect myself and my gear from them. Again, the police officers who were literally next to us when this situation occurred didn’t protect us.

Francois Amalega arrived on site after all these incidents and tried to explain to us why and where he was assaulted.

Activists took over the area for a while until they realized that no protesters opposing drag queen story hour would be there.