LIVE: Rebel News is on the ground reporting on local recovery efforts in Lahaina

Rebel News' Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay have travelled to Maui to find answers about the wildfires ravaging the island, and to amplify the voices of the people who live there that the mainstream media are choosing to ignore.

Rebel News is also crowdfunding donations for the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Any surplus funds will be spent on children in the neighbouring communities. Visit HonokowaiRelief.com to donate to the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre.

Follow along on this page for today’s on-the-ground coverage:

Maui Wildfire Aftermath warning:



“Don’t let them take your land. DON’T sell, they want everybody to sell so they can come in and take over.”



For more: https://t.co/v1EvqUvKIU pic.twitter.com/g7YzT1haeL — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 20, 2023

'A beautiful disaster': Maui local describes community strength amidst tragedy



'There's unbelievable amounts of trauma that has happened, I can't even put it into words. But to see everybody come together, and eat together, and Mālama, and take care of each other, and you know,… pic.twitter.com/N1lTcUY7q1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2023

In less than 24 hours, we’ve raised $20,000 of our $25,000 goal! Click here to help put us over the top! https://t.co/kLkwBuzNrv. https://t.co/cXjoETFlf2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2023

Some thoughts on the side of the highway in Lahaina, Maui. For all of our reports, please visit https://t.co/OQXlFOqMy7. pic.twitter.com/f2x4qfkG0e — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 20, 2023

If you value our unique, independent reporting, then please chip in at TheTruthAboutMaui.com to help cover the cost of our economy-class airfare, shared Airbnb accommodations, taxis and meals while we’re on the road.