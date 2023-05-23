Maxime Bernier on his politically-motivated incarceration

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 22, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier for a long-form interview.

Ezra talked to Bernier about his conviction, fine, and incarceration for his decision to campaign in Manitoba during the COVID era. He asked him how the court proceedings went:

“I had the opportunity to speak to the judge. I didn’t plead guilty, that’s very important. I signed an agreement and I said I agree with the facts because I didn’t want the crown to take three days to prove that I was there outside to prove that I was there at the rally outside with fifteen people. So I said yes, I’m a responsible person and I maintain that I did that, and so I said to the court this is what I did, and this is why… but don’t forget, your honour, it was a year and a half after the beginning of the pandemic. So at that time, we knew that the virus wasn’t deadly for the majority of Canadians, except for older people with co-morbidities. And I said, we have a charter of rights and I must as a political leader before a political election be able to use my constitutional rights— the right to freely speak and the right to peaceful assembly,” answered Bernier.

He also explained what made his arrest political repression:

“For me, the worst of all that, [Is that] I was the only one, we were fifteen in a meeting in a park, I was the only one who received a ticket, I was the only one who was arrested and cuffed and put in jail. And I said it was political repression.”