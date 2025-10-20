Maye Musk slams 60 Minutes Australia over latest Tesla ‘hit piece’

Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) technology has sparked controversy in Australia, with Maye Musk publicly criticising 60 Minutes Australia for their coverage of the system.

Maye Musk, mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, took to X to call out the program, highlighting 60 Minutes’ past reporting: “In 2008, 60 minutes did a hit piece on Elon and the Tesla Roadster, even adding car noises to the silent sports car.

Since then, I realized this program cannot be trusted in any topics. I’m hoping Australians are smarter and don’t believe the reporter who obviously had an agenda.”

In 2008, 60 minutes did a hit piece on Elon and the Tesla Roadster, even adding car noises to the silent sports car. Since then, I realized this program cannot be trusted in any topics.

I’m hoping Australians are smarter and don’t believe the reporter who obviously had an… https://t.co/RcuvnEas0O — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) October 19, 2025

The remarks come after 60 Minutes aired a segment testing Tesla’s FSD system in Sydney. While the program showcased the hands-free driving features, Maye Musk and other commentators have described the report as misleading, with observers arguing that the car handled the "busy Sydney drive flawlessly!"

CLASSIC! @60Minutes posted the full, uncut drive of their hit piece on Tesla's FSD.



Despite a minor navigational error, the car handled the busy Sydney drive flawlessly! None of the impressive clips were included in original hit piece, with the presenter dismissing notable… pic.twitter.com/lm5Kyg5rnI — Oli (@CARN0N) October 20, 2025

Jason Cartwright, an Australian tech expert covering FSD on his website TechAU, also criticised the segment: “It was about as terrible as I expected. Such is the quality of MSM journalism in 2025.” He described the report as “rage bait” and maintained that the situation depicted was “never unsafe.”

It was about as terrible as I expected. Such is the quality of MSM journalism in 2025.



Lucky we are the media. https://t.co/hlTopglS6n — techAU (@techAU) October 19, 2025

60 Minutes reporter Amelia Adams had joined motor expert James Ward on the test drive, observing the car handle acceleration, braking and steering. Mr Ward said, “All we do is press and hold for ‘full self driving supervised’, and we are away. It’s bananas.”

60 minutes fails to mention any of this.



Also, Tesla is appealing the decision, which also wasn't mentioned. https://t.co/03g7qGLFiG pic.twitter.com/2JcK1L6IkF — techAU (@techAU) October 19, 2025

The segment did highlight a minor error when the car steered toward a construction zone. “Now, here we go. We are going … Ooh. Look at this, we are going into a construction zone. That was a ‘no entry’ sign,” Mr Ward said. “We have made an error.”