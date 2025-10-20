Maye Musk slams 60 Minutes Australia over latest Tesla ‘hit piece’
Elon Musk’s mother calls out the mainstream media over Full Self-Driving fearmongering.
Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) technology has sparked controversy in Australia, with Maye Musk publicly criticising 60 Minutes Australia for their coverage of the system.
Maye Musk, mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, took to X to call out the program, highlighting 60 Minutes’ past reporting: “In 2008, 60 minutes did a hit piece on Elon and the Tesla Roadster, even adding car noises to the silent sports car.
Since then, I realized this program cannot be trusted in any topics. I’m hoping Australians are smarter and don’t believe the reporter who obviously had an agenda.”
The remarks come after 60 Minutes aired a segment testing Tesla’s FSD system in Sydney. While the program showcased the hands-free driving features, Maye Musk and other commentators have described the report as misleading, with observers arguing that the car handled the "busy Sydney drive flawlessly!"
CLASSIC! @60Minutes posted the full, uncut drive of their hit piece on Tesla's FSD.— Oli (@CARN0N) October 20, 2025
Despite a minor navigational error, the car handled the busy Sydney drive flawlessly! None of the impressive clips were included in original hit piece, with the presenter dismissing notable… pic.twitter.com/lm5Kyg5rnI
Jason Cartwright, an Australian tech expert covering FSD on his website TechAU, also criticised the segment: “It was about as terrible as I expected. Such is the quality of MSM journalism in 2025.” He described the report as “rage bait” and maintained that the situation depicted was “never unsafe.”
60 Minutes reporter Amelia Adams had joined motor expert James Ward on the test drive, observing the car handle acceleration, braking and steering. Mr Ward said, “All we do is press and hold for ‘full self driving supervised’, and we are away. It’s bananas.”
60 minutes fails to mention any of this.— techAU (@techAU) October 19, 2025
Also, Tesla is appealing the decision, which also wasn't mentioned. https://t.co/03g7qGLFiG pic.twitter.com/2JcK1L6IkF
The segment did highlight a minor error when the car steered toward a construction zone. “Now, here we go. We are going … Ooh. Look at this, we are going into a construction zone. That was a ‘no entry’ sign,” Mr Ward said. “We have made an error.”
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-20 19:29:07 -0400 FlagHow childish the left are. Because Elon Musk has a different view than they do, they hate him with a towering rage. It sounds like mean girls in high school.