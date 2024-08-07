Mayor Olivia Chow takes Toronto's Caribana celebration... too far

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

This past weekend, Mayor Olivia Chow attended the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, also known as Caribana, where she donned a colourful — and rather revealing — costume while attending a parade.

“If I wear a sombrero at Halloween, I'm guilty of cultural appropriation. I'm taking something from Mexican or Latino culture,” said David Menzies. “What are the rules? Why don't the left of centre politicians, I mean they called out Justin Trudeau because it was just so ludicrous, but nobody played the cultural appropriation card, no one is saying that about Olivia Chow.”

“This is her jamming out with her clam out,” recoiled Sheila Gunn Reid. “I just, I can't even with this woman. She is so deeply unserious. You know what Toronto, you guys voted for her, maybe you deserve this.”

