Media hack smears mother as 'Conservative plant'

So, just how far gone are the Canadian mainstream media? Well, this story from British Columbia should serve as a reminder for you.

A mother stands up — not just a mother, but a journalist. Her name is Lorraine Brett, from the New Westminster Times. She's someone with the credibility of experience and the training to ask questions the press gallery should be asking.

She's got a son in recovery from addiction, and she's lived through the nightmare that is Trudeau, Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby's so-called “safe supply” of fatal opioid poison.

Lorraine is exactly the kind of person this broken system has failed, and in December 2024 she testified before the House of Commons' health committee.

As part of her job with the New Westminster Times, she showed up to a Pierre Poilievre event in her town, where he announced what might be the boldest and most compassionate drug policy we've seen in a generation outside of what Alberta is doing — an end to taxpayer-funded poison and a shift toward mandatory, court-ordered treatment to save addicts from themselves and communities from the carnage.

And what do the media do? Do they take notes? Do they amplify her story? Do they challenge the very government policies that put Lorraine's family through hell?

No. Instead, they smear her. They accuse Lorraine of being a “Conservative plant.” Not because she was (she wasn't). But because she committed the ultimate crime in the eyes of Canada's mainstream press corps: she agreed with Pierre Poilievre.

That’s it. That’s all it takes now. Be a mother. Be a journalist. Be informed. Speak up. And the mainstream media will try to erase you — not with facts, but with innuendo.

That's like accusing me of being a Conservative plant if I ask about the canola tariffs as a farmer AND a journalist.

You know who they never ask if they’re “planted”? The pro-Hamas activists who scream outside of Poilievre’s events. The taxpayer-funded gender ideologues with professionally printed protest signs protesting in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The taxpayer-funded harm reduction lobbyists testifying in Parliament.

But a woman who saw safe supply nearly destroy her son and has the guts to say “enough”? Well, she must be a secret agent for the Conservatives.

Lorraine’s question was fair. It was calm. It was direct: What will you do differently from the government that nearly cost me my child?

And Pierre Poilievre gave a real answer: end the harm, end the lies, end the slow death of addicts on the public dime — and replace it with real treatment, real accountability, and real recovery. Because dead addicts don’t recover, and enabling addiction isn’t compassion. It’s cruelty in a lab coat. It's a slow state state-funded suicide. Because you either get clean or you die.

The real story here is that a mother with skin in the game stood up and did the job the entire Ottawa press gallery is too gutless to do.

So no, Lorraine is not a plant. She’s the antidote.

And the fact that it’s her being investigated by Glen McGregor and the rest of the press — and not the policies that put fentanyl in kids’ hands — tells you everything you need to know about Canadian media in 2025.